M.J. Cates, Jonathon Fuller, L'Marion Hunter, Ke'Vaun Palmer, Dealyn Evans, Raimone Flournoy and Earl Williams, Pine Tree: Cates completed 8 of 11 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates' 49-14 win over Nacogdoches. Fuller caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Hunter carried 19 times for 111 yards and three scores. Palmer had six tackles and a sack, Evans six tackles and 3 QB pressures, Flournoy seven tackles, two QB pressures and a pass breakup and Williams eight tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Jace Moseley, Blayde Bullard, Ethan Miller and Zachary Southard, Hallsville: Moseley completed 20 of 30 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 132 yards and a TD in the Bobcats' 41-37 win over Marshall. Bullard rushed for 37 yards and scored the game-winning TD on a 1-yard run with 29 seconds left. He also caught six passes for 113 yards. Miller had five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Southard kicked field goals of 38 and 29 yards while going 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.
Isaiah Ross, Da'Marion Van Zandt, Matthew Tyeskie, P.J. Wiley and Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore: Ross carried 16 times for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Jacksonville. Van Zandt completed 13 of 16 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyeskie caught five passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Wiley caught a TD pass and finished with eight tackles and two tackles for loss on defense, and Stoker returned an interception 67 yards for a TD.
Connor Cuff and Montrel Hatten, Carthage: Cuff passed for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a little more than three quarters of action in a 69-13 win over Brownsboro. Hatten had seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
J.Q. Davis, Collier Slone and Byrd Robinson, Marshall: Davis carried 31 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Hallsville. Slone completed 11 of 18 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson rushed for 85 yards and a TD and caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Johnson, Aeryn Hampton and C.J. Gilbert, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 18 of 23 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards in a 56-6 win over Hughes Springs. Hampton caught seven passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Gilbert had four catches for 54 yards and three scores, and Wright carried 11 times for 141 yards and a TD.
Boston Seahorn and Evan Webber, Harmony: Seahorn scored on runs of 37, 33 and 13 yards and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles' 45-10 win over New Diana. Webber sored on runs of 28 and 39 yards.
Colby Plasterer, Cudder Reynolds and Jaydyn Freeman, Ore City: Plasterer rushed for 61 yards and added nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense in the Rebels' 21-0 loss to Big Sandy. Reynolds finished with 10 tackles, and Freeman had nine tackles and a forced fumble.
Calan Castles, J'Koby Williams, Bo Hammons and J.T. Smith, Beckville: Castles completed 11 o 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and a TD in the Bearcats' 62-6win over Hawkins. Williams rushed for 65 yards and two TDs on just four carries and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass. Hammons rushed for two touchdowns, caught three passes for 34 yards and added nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on defense, and Smith caught five passes for 104 yards.
Matthew Gipson and Carter Cooper, Union Grove: Gipson recorded 12 tackles and Cooper had six tackles and two blocked kicks in the Lions' loss to Frankston.
Grayson Hearon, Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Tucker Howell, Shane Jasper and Dustin Austin, Troup: Hearon completed 9 of 11 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns in Troup's 63-6 win over Quitman. Pierce rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and added two tackles for loss and an interception on the defensive side. Davis had five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Howell recorded 16 tackles. Jasper had 10 tackles and an interception, and Austin set a school record with nine successful PATs in nine tries.
Cason Owens, Boaz Dyess and Ethan Moczygemba, Christian Heritage: Owens carried 16 times for 167 yards and five touchdowns, passed for 57 yards and a touchdown and recorded five tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups on defense in the Sentinels' 56-8 win over Rockwall Heritage. Dyess recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble, and Moczygemba had 11 tackles.
Elias Barr, Kaye Jamies and Dade Goforth, ET Homeschool: Barr completed 9 of 11 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in East Texas Homeschool's 53-8 win over North Texas Spartans. Jamies rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass, and Goforth finished with six tackles, four sacks and an interception.
Kyler Finney, Derrick Coffman and Will Wilcox, Winnsboro: Finney completed 11 of 21 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Commerce. Coffman carried nine times for 112 yards and a TD, and Wilcox had three catches for 122 yards and two scores.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 25 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Pottsboro.
Demarcus Stinnett, Van: Stinnett carried 17 times for 105 yards in a 45-0 win over Canton.
Aiden McCown, Spencer Barnett, Brailen Trawick and Jermichael Sturns, Rusk: McCown completed 15 of 22 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns and added 47 yards and a pair of rushing TDs to lead Rusk past Center, 40-35. Barnett carried 13 times for 161 yards and a TD, and Trawick had six catches for 129 yards and two scores. Sturns recorded 22 tackles, a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.
Reese Hicks and Tyler Rogers, Frankston: Hicks carried 12 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 109 yards in the Indians' win over Union Grove. Rogers carried six times for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Demetrius Brisbon, Rickey Stewart and Jabo Cook, Chapel Hill: Brisbon threw a TD pass and carried nine times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 42-21 win over Palestine. Stewart carried 15 times for 150 yards and a TD, and Cook recorded 13 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Preston Anderson, Colt Boyd, Carson Brown, Francisco Elizalde and Brett Kindle, Grand Saline: Anderson completed 10 of 16 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns and carried 14 times for 106 yards and a TD in the Indians' 27-24 win over Edgewood. Kindle rushed for 24 yards, caught six passes for 62 yards and a TD and had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on defense. Boyd recorded 14 tackles and Elizalde had 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.