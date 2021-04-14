DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 11, MT. PLEASANT 0: HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto capped a big night with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to an 11-0 win over Mount Pleasant.
Soto also doubled twice and finished with three RBI. Maddie Melton added a home run and two RBI for the Ladycats. Sara Houston had two hits and two RBI, Anahi Ramirez a double and single, Kammie Walker a double and two RBI, Danyelle Molina two hits and Makayla Menchue an RBI.
Melton struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in four innings for the pitching win.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 19, HARLETON 6: HARLETON — Kailyn Clynch doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs for Elysian Fields in a 19-6 win over Harleton.
Cora Creech homered and drove in two runs for EF. Mary Frances Ellis had five hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Christen Smith doubled, singled and drove in one run. Jessica Guilhas, Morgan Shaw and Carmen Lawless all added RBI, and Corissa McPhail had three hits.
Guilhas struck out four in four innings, and Creech fanned three in two innings.
Laycee McGuffie homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Hollyn Alsobrook added a home run, single and two RBI for Harleton. Kailey Wright chipped in with three hits. Karlee Cochran struck out eight in six innings.
TATUM 16, JEFFERSON 2: TATUM — Rebeka Stockton struck out 10, walked one and allowed two hits, and Paisley Williams and Baylea Densman drove in three runs apiece for Tatum in a 16-2 win over Jefferson.
Densman tripled, and Maritza Quintero and Emma Wiley doubled for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had two hits and an RBI, Williams three hits, Quintero two RBI, Wiley two RBI and Tamya Garrett one RBI.
Tierrani Johnson doubled and drove in the two Jefferson runs. Avery Keller struck out four and gave up just one earned run.