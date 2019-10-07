ET VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 8
N. Mesquite at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Hallsville at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.
Pittsburg at L-Eylau, 6 p.m.
Cumberland at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Huntington at Carthage, 5:30 p.m.
Tatum at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Waskom at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.
B. Sandy at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at TST, 6:30 p.m.
Long. HEAT at Full Armor, 5:30 p.m.
ETBU at LETU, 7 p.m.