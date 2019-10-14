ET VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Tyler Lee at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.
Hallsville at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Marshall, 6 p.m
Paris at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
Bullard at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.
Carthage at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
E. Fields at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.
Harmony at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Troup at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
U. Grove at B. Sandy, 6:30 p.m.
U. Hill at Hawkins, 6 p.m.
L. Chapel at Overton, 6 p.m.
LCS at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.
Long. HEAT at Tyler HEAT, 7 p.m.
Austin College at LETU, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Panola, 11 a.m.