ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Tyler Lee at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.

Hallsville at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Marshall, 6 p.m

Paris at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.

Bullard at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

E. Fields at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Harmony at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Troup at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

U. Grove at B. Sandy, 6:30 p.m.

U. Hill at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

L. Chapel at Overton, 6 p.m.

LCS at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.

Long. HEAT at Tyler HEAT, 7 p.m.

Austin College at LETU, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Panola, 11 a.m.