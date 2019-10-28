ET VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Longview at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Hallsville, 6 p.m.

Marshall at John Tyler, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m.

Henderson at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage at Huntington, 5:30 p.m.

Ore City at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Hughes Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at U. Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at L. Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Timpson, 6:30 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at LETU, 5:30 p.m.