■ MARSHALL WINS DISTRICT OPENER: Marshall’s volleyball team got the start it wanted in district play when it hosted Pine Tree on Friday, defeating the Lady Pirates in three games with scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-12.
The Lady Mavs are now 14-11 overall and 1-0 against district opponents.
Caitlyn Ellenburg had 31 assists. Jordan Terry led the team in kills with 13 and Chloe Buchanan led Marshall with 15 digs.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday when they take on the Hallsville Ladycats in a Harrison County showdown.
From Staff Reports