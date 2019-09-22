Staff Reports
East Texas Association of Health Underwriters (ETAHU) was recently recognized with Gold Certification.
ETAHU was recognized for this award as part of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ (NAHU’s) Chapter Certification Program, which is an ongoing program that recognizes excelling chapters throughout the calendar year.
“The leadership of NAHU members has a far-reaching impact on providing for the healthcare needs of individuals, families and business in their communities. We are grateful for ETAHU’s hard work with chapter development and recognize them for their efforts with this well-deserved award,” said NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein.
“ETAHU exemplifies the dedication to providing the best opportunities for our members through their dedication to chapter development,” said Cynthia Swanson, president of ETAHU. “This year, ETAHU organized members to help the Regional Food Bank prepare back packs and senior boxes in our local community, as part of our communications efforts ETAHU hosted an annual Symposium and Education Day to educate, increase and maintain NAHU memberships. These projects and many others have set a standard of excellence in the health insurance industry that we are proud to represent.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For more information, call Brenda Massey at 903-561-8484 or email brenda.massey@hibbshallmark.com.