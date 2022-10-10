Taking on their second ranked opponent this season, East Texas Baptist University held their own with No. 4 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at home before dropping a 24-7 decision.
ETBU is now 2-3 on the year and 2-2 in the ASC.
UMHB came into the contest averaging 44 points a game with two 60-plus scores this season. They had only given up four sacks on the year, too, and were sacked twice with six pass break ups. Jahkamian Carr and Coby Walker each had a sack. KJ Kelley led the team with 10 tackles and two forced fumbles as Kenneth Bradley had eight tackles.
Cornelius Banks was 22-of-31 for 174 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the team in rushing with 21 yards. Joshua Whitmore was the leading receiver with 51 yards on four catches. Devian Wilson had the only touchdown on the day.
It was a close first quarter for the two teams. UMHB took the opening drive toe ETBU’s 13-yard line but on a third-and-six, Carr sacked Kyle King forcing a 30-yard field goal attempt. UMHB’s try from that distance was missed as ETBU’s defense came through stopping the high scoring offense.
Wilson gave ETBU a first down on their first drive on a nine-yard game to the ETBU 38-yard line but the series ended in a punt. The defense then held UMHB to a three-and-out punting the ball to ETBU’s 13-yard line. ETBU didn’t gain anything on their next series also going three-and-out.
Working with a short field after an ETBU 31-yard punt, UMHB scored four plays later making it 7-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter brought two scores for UMHB. They first scored at the 11:43 mark on a six-yard pass for the 14-0 lead. A one-yard touchdown run came with 6:42 left to make it 21-0 at the half.
It was a defensive battle in the second half as ETBU only allowed three points and shut the Crusaders out in the fourth quarter. Demondre Williams forced a fumble at the ETBU 43 with 9:47 to go in the third quarter as the Tigers took over. They drove to the UMHB 11-yard line but missed on a 29-yard field goal attempt. UMHB took over and went 61 yards on 14 plays for a 36-yard field go making it 24-0 with 24 seconds left in the quarter.
ETBU went three-and-out to start the fourth quarter but got the ball back two plays later on another forced fumble. This time Kelley forced it at the UMHB 47-yard line and recovered it. Three plays later, ETBU earned their only score of the game. Whitmore had a 37-yard catch in the drive to set up the touchdown.
Wilson caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Banks with 12:10 left to make it 24-7.
ETBU will visit Hardin-Simmons on Saturday.