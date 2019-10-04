East Texas Baptist University will host two upcoming fall Preview Days on October 14 and November 9. Prospective students interested in attending ETBU can visit campus and receive a comprehensive overview of life at ETBU through admission and financial aid sessions, academic showcases, campus tours, student life panels, and a chapel worship service.
“Preview Days provide prospective students and their families an opportunity to experience the Christ-centered culture of ETBU while learning about the academic programs and student life,” Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston said. “Preview Day is an important part of identifying a college to attend because it allows the student to see how he or she would fit in with the campus community and to see the campus as a potential home.”
Throughout Preview Day, prospective students will learn how they can grow by pursuing higher education at East Texas Baptist. Students and their families can interact with current students, faculty, admissions counselors, financial aid staff, and academic advisors.
“I’m thinking about transferring to ETBU because every time I visit this campus I just feel very drawn to this school like I need to come here,” prospective transfer student Sophia Turner said. “At Preview Day, we’ve learned a lot about the school, but I was most looking forward to experiencing a chapel service, and it was a great experience.”
Preview Day guests can experience testimonies firsthand during a student life panel, where they hear from current students on how ETBU is impacting their lives academically, spiritually, and socially.
“Everyone on the panel comes from different backgrounds, but each of our stories brought us to the Hill. God drew us all here for a reason and each of us have grown because of ETBU,” senior biology major Melissa Barron said. “I hope the prospective students see how much our campus already cares about them and their futures, but ultimately, I hope their visit to the Hill at ETBU helps them decide where their future is.”
Students interested in attending Preview Day at East Texas Baptist University in October or November should visit www.etbu.edu/visit for more information or to register.