DANFORD JOINS TIGER STAFF: ETBU alumnus and former football player, Travis Danford, has been added to the football coaching staff. Danford has served at Gilmer High School the past two years, helping coach the offense.
“We are excited to welcome Travis back on the Hill. Coach Danford’s energy and work ethic is among the top that I’ve been around. He understands ETBU and is a great asset to the mission of the University,” says Mayper. “As a former receiver at ETBU, I know he will be a great role model and mentor to the receiving corps and his energy as the Special Teams Coordinator will help our special teams reach a new level.”
Gilmer went 28-4 in two years, while Danford was the full backs coach. In that time, they reached a ranking as high as #2 in the state and were back-to-back 4A State Runners-Up in 2020 and 2021. They also won two district championships.
Danford served as an ETBU graduate assistant from 2017-19 and played four years on the team from 2013-17. He was a part of the 2015 American Southwest Conference championship team as a player and coached AFCA All-American Wide Receiver Richard Johnson in 2017.
He holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from ETBU (2019) and a bachelor’s degree in Education (2017) and is married to Paige. The Danfords attend New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview.
Track and Field
WOMEN
BRIGHT-OSIGWE HONORED: For the third time this season, ETBU’s Chisom Bright-Osigwe has earned an American Southwest Conference women’s track and field athlete of the week award. It is the second week in a row that she has received the athlete of the week award and the first for field events. She has two for track and now one for field.
Participating in the long jump and high jump events for the first time in her career, Bright-Osigwe broke the ETBU record in the long jump at 5.29 meters and had the top distance for the ASC. She was then third in the high jump at 1.51 meters out of 18 participants. In the track part of the meet, she won the 100-meter dash and was 0.32 seconds faster than the second place finisher. She then was second in the 200-meter dash at 26.14 but had the top ASC time at the meet.
This is her fourth ASC Athlete of the Week award in her career as she was also a USTFCCA Indoor All-Region selection in the 60 meter and 200-meter dash.
MEN
MILLER HONORED: ETBU’s men’s track and field student-athlete Rangel Miller has been named the American Southwest Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Miller won the 400-meter dash by almost two seconds over the second place finisher with a time of 48.71. His time is currently No. 2 in the nation for the 400-meter dash. He then helped the 4x400-meter relay team win its race running the final leg of the relay. He passed up the leader with 200 meters to go, giving ETBU the win at 3:19.50 over the second place finisher by over a second.
This is his second award this season as he was named USTFCCA Indoor All-Region for the 400-meter dash. Last year, he was All-ASC second team and on the USTFCCA All-Region outdoor team.
TIGERS RANKED: With the success the ETBU track and field team this spring season, it has received a No. 7 ranking in the first USTFCCCA NCAA Division III rankings. It is the second time in program history to be ranked. ETBU also has four national rankings in the top five for their sprints.
ETBU has 95.43 points for seventh place in the poll and is 24 points off the top five. There are three American Southwest Conference teams ranked in Hardin-Simmons University (No. 5), ETBU, and McMurry University (No. 8).
The 4x100-meter relay team is currently has the No. 1 and No. 2 times in the nation for NCAA Division III at 41.44 and 41.51. The 4x400-meter-relay team is No. 4 and just four seconds off the top time. Rangel Miller is then No. 2 in the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.71 just 0.5 off the No. 1 time. Brandon Powell ran a time of 10.67 in the 100-meter dash and is No. 4 in the nation and No. 7 in the 200-meter dash at 21.64.