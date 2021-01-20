ETBU Sports Information
VOLLEYBALL
As a new spring season approaches with a COVID-19 look, the ETBU volleyball team has been picked to finish third in the American Southwest Conference East Division. ETBU is playing in the spring due to the cancellation of the fall season and will play 17 matches.
ETBU received 74 points and was just six points out of second place behind LeTourneau University. The University of Texas Dallas is picked to win the East Division with 110 points. ETBU went 14-14 in fall 2019 and was 7-7 in the ASC East just missing the post season tournament. Head coach Darby Graff enters her second year leading ETBU.
Junior Annie Harris (MB) and freshman Lillie Hill (L/DS) are on the ASC Players to Watch list. Last year, Harris was a member of the ASC East second team collecting 117 kills, 40 digs, and 46 blocks. Hill is a freshman from Clemens HS (Schertz, Texas) where she was a three-time All-District selection, twice first-team, and made the TAVC All-State team.
ETBU opens the spring season on Friday, February 5, against Hardin-Simmons University in Longview at LeTourneau University.
BASKETBALL
For the third time this season, the ETBU women’s basketball has earned American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week honors as Taylor Singleton has received the award. This is her second career award as she last won it on November 26, 2018.
This past week, the Friendswood, junior-led ETBU to two wins against the University of Texas Dallas (47-44) and the University of the Ozarks (77-52) to its historic start going at 12-0. Singleton averaged 8.5 points, six rebounds and two steals per game. Against Texas Dallas, Singleton posted eight points to go with five rebounds and four steals in a battle for the top spot in the ASC East. Two days later, she added nine points and seven rebounds in the win over Ozarks.
Singleton joins Hanna Hudson and Bridget Upton ASC Players of the Week for ETBU this season. This week ETBU heads west, again, for their longest road trip of the season facing Sul Ross State University in Alpine on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Howard Payne University in Brownwood on Saturday at 1p.m.