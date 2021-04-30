Soccer
MEN
With shortened COVID-19 spring men’s soccer season in the books, the American Southwest Conference released their all-conference awards as five members of the ETBU men’s soccer team were given a post season award. Gunner Barry, Juan Cairo, Silas Sangano, Travis Floyd, and Zach Schmidt each earned an award.
Earning third team honors were Barry, Cairo, and Sangano. Barry finished the season with 35 saves in goal along with a GAA of 1.59 and shutout performances vs. Louisiana College (2/12/21) and Centenary College (2/23/21). Cairo, a midfielder, took 12 shots including a penalty kick goal against LC (2/12/21) while recording four assists. Sangano scored a goal against LC (3/27/21) as a forward while also delivering 18 shots.
Floyd and Schmidt were both honorable mention selections. Floyd made it as a midfielder and finished with three goals coming against LETU (2/27/21), Belhaven (3/5/21) and at LC (3/27/21). Schmidt was a defender and produced one shot against BU (3/5/21) while being a part of a defense that only allowed 1.90 goals per game.
ETBU finished the shortened season with three ASC wins and qualified for the ASC Tournament for the third straight season.
WOMEN
ETBU’s women’s soccer team had eight players receive American Southwest Conference accolades along with head coach Kristin Cox being named the “Coach of the Year.” Cox is the second ETBU coach to earn this award as Trey Carlile won in in 2005. ETBU had two first-team selections, one second team, two third team, and three honorable mention. Raegan Kappler, who also is ETBU’s ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor winner, was named co-ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year.
Brianna Mickshaw and Aylisse Warren both were named to the All-ASC first team. Mickshaw led the team with nine points as she shared the team lead in goals at three and added three assists, 31 shots, and 20 shots on goal. Among the goals she scored was the overtime winner against Louisiana College. She also converted a penalty kick in ETBU’s ASC Tournament first round shootout victory over Sul Ross State.
Warren picks up her second All-ASC award this season after being honored as part of the ASC All-Tournament team. She helped guide an ETBU defense that allowed eight shots per game and 1.10 goals per game. She also converted the first penalty kick for ETBU in the win over SRSU.
Ashleigh Rondon was selected to the All-ASC second team and is only one of three players in the ASC this year to be honored all four years. She scored twice during the season with goals against LSU-Shreveport and LeTourneau. In her career, she has been All-ASC first team and a three-time All-ASC second team selection along with being the ASC Freshman of the Year in 2017.
Reagan Kappler and Jenna Kucera were selected to the ASC third-team. Kappler received her third All-ASC third team honor after finishing with 30 shots and two goals with one vs. LETU and Ozarks. Kucera picks up her first All-ASC award after helping the defense to four shutouts.
Olivia Gallegos, Claire Montondon, and Amy Pineda were selected as All-ASC honorable mention. Gallegos recorded two goals with vs. LETU and Texas Dallas while dishing out two assists. Montondon was given her second career All-ASC honor as she had 30 saves, a GAA of 1.11, and 3.5 shutouts in goal while earning five wins. Pineda finished with three goals, including two against Piedmont College with one being the overtime winner.
ETBU finished 6-2-2 overall and reached the ASC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2005. It also started the spring season off 6-0 as the best start in program history.
Golf
WOMEN
Three members of the ETBU women’s golf team received American Southwest Conference awards — Emily Watson, Elizabeth Hardy, and Makenzie Pinkston.
Watson was given her first ASC award named to the second team. This past season, she recorded four top-10 finishes with her best finish in third at both the Lady Crusader Invitational (73-81=154) and at the Hal Sutton Invitational (76-76=152). She also finished seventh at the Pinecrest Invitational, was 10th at the ASC Championships.
Hardy and Pinkston were both selected to the honorable mention team. Hardy had three top-10 finishes for her junior campaign with the best one coming in second at the Pinecrest Invitational shooting a 161 (81-80). She also finished fourth at the Lady Crusader Invitational and ninth at the ASC Fall. Pinkston also had four top 10 finishes, including a season best second at the Linda Lowery Invitational with a 151 (74-77). She was then third at the Hal Sutton Invitational, fifth at Pinecrest, sixth at the ASC Championships, and ninth at the Lady Crusader Invitational.
This past season, ETBU won two tournaments while finishing second five times. It won the Pinecrest Invitational (330-334=664) by six strokes and then added a second tournament win at the Linda Lowery Invitational (305-307=612) by 23 strokes. ETBU finished fourth at the ASC Championships shooting a 655 (320-335) and is ranked in the top 25.
MEN
Competing in the final round of the American Southwest Conference Championship tournament, the ETBU men’s golf team finished eighth out of 10 teams with a three-round total of 924 strokes (310-316-298). Hank Crain came in eighth place shooting an ASC Tournament best 68 on the final day.
After a 76 and 79 in the first two rounds, Crain finished with a 68 in the final round for eighth place, just one stroke off the top five. Jack Sladek improved his play by three strokes with a 73 on the last round for a 231, coming for a tie in 28th. Colby Dupuis finished tied for 40th (78-81-76) with a 235 while Tyler Jones (77-80-81=238) was 42nd and Riley Griffin (80-83-81= 244) tied for 51st. Michael Milstead (79-84-82=245) finished in 53rd.
ASC Awards
ETBU’s men’s golf team also earned awards from the conference. Sydney Harvey was named the ASC “Coach of the Year” and three players were given awards for their play in Crain, Colby Dupuis, and Jack Sladek. Crain becomes ETBU’s first golfer to be named to the All-ASC first team.
Earning his second All-ASC honor in his career was Crain. This past season, the junior from Prescott, Ark., finished in the top 10 in all but one the nine tournaments he competed in. He began the year with a first-place finish at the ASC Fall Preview shooting 137 strokes. Crain added two seconds, a tie for third, tie for fourth, sixth, eighth, and a tie for ninth place finishes. In addition, Crain earned his second ASC golfer of the week award on September 23, 2020. After the fall season, he was ranked as the No.1 golfer in NCAA Division III.
Colby Dupuis and Jack Sladek were selected as honorable mention recipients. Dupuis finished this year with three top 10 finishes including second place results at the Fall ETBU Tiger Invite and the Hall Sutton Invitational in which he shot a 148 (73-75). Sladek earned his first award after placing in the top 20 on five different occasions with his best being sixth in the ASC Fall Preview (75-72=147).
Harvey earned ASC Coach of the Year honors for guiding her team to the third best average in the conference and multiple top five finishes. These included second in the ETBU Tiger invite and third in both the ASC Fall Preview and the Linda Lowery Invitational. She is in her third year as the head coach and has had ETBU ranked as high as No. 7in one national poll. ETBU is currently 37th in the nation in the latest GolfStat poll.
Basketball
WOMEN
ETBU’s women’s basketball team brought home some hardware. Blake Arbogast and Mallory Stephens have both been honored by D3hoops.com for regional awards. Arbogast is the d3hoops.com South Region Coach of the Year and Stephens is on the All-Region second team.
Stephens earns her third post-season award being of 12 players to earn a regional award in the South. ETBU’s leading scorer with 269 points including 29 against Mary Hardin-Baylor in the title game, she led the ASC with 100 made free throws. She was honored with both ASC Player of the Week (2/8/21), be named to the ASC All-Tournament team, and was an All-ASC Team and ASC East First Team selection.
Earning his second coach of the year award is Arbogast. The first-year head coach guided ETBU to a 25-1 record with a 25-game winning streak and the highest national ranking ever in program history at number two. He was honored as the ASC Coach of the Year, too.
ETBU won the ASC East regular season title and played in the ASC Championship game for the second time in four years.
Volleyball
ETBU’s volleyball team had four players on the lists. Lillie Hill earned the East Division Libero of the Year and co-Freshman of the Year while Annie Harris was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year.
Earning All-ASC East Division first team for the second year in a row was Allie. This spring, she led ETBU with 141 kills, including a career high 22 vs. Belhaven (2/12/21). In the doubleheader, she posted 12 kills in the first match and 22 in the second finishing with 34 kills on the day to ASC East Player of the Week honors. Along with 38 digs, she also contributed 18 blocks.
Annie Harris and Lillie Hill were each selected as members of the All-ASC East second team. Finishing with 99 kills, Harris, who was also Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year, had 16 assists and led ETBU with 19 service aces. She recorded her first double-double with 10 kills and digs against Louisiana College (3/19/21) and finished the year with 94 digs and 45 blocks.
Hill was the team leader in digs with 329 including a season-high 24 at LC. This performance was enough to achieve ASC East Defensive Player of the Week honors. She finished with 15 service aces and 329 digs. In addition, Hill was voted as both the East Division Libero and co-Freshman of the Year.
Earning honorable mention honors was Ainsley Reeve. Reeve finished with 79 kills, 101 digs, and 16 blocks, setting season highs with 14 digs and three blocks against LC.
ETBU qualified for the ASC Tournament and won eight matches this spring.