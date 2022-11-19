East Texas Baptist University honored 87 graduating seniors with the presentation of their official ETBU Class Ring. The Ring Blessing was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, for the December graduates of 2022. Inspired by Deuteronomy 6, the class ring allows ETBU Alumni to carry and display the love of Christ.
“The ETBU ring is filled with significant and inspiring symbols of your transformative experience here on the Hill,” ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said to senior ring recipients. “In Deuteronomy 6, the Lord commands us to carry and display our love for Christ with all of our heart, soul, and strength. He also challenges us to tie His commandments as a symbol to our hands. So, as you carry the love of Christ with you, we ask that you would also carry this ring as a token of the Christ-centered education you received here at ETBU and share with others of your experience here on the Hill.”
Each ETBU Class Ring features the seal of East Texas Baptist, surrounded by the cornerstones of the University — Veritas, Mores and Scientia, which translate from Latin to Truth, Character and Knowledge. Inscribed in the ring are significant icons of ETBU and the Christian faith, such as the historic Marshall Hall, the Light on the Hill, Max Greiner’s Divine Servant Statue, and the Bible. These symbols are meant to remind alumni of God’s work in their lives and their transformational experience at East Texas Baptist University.
“Receiving my ring today means a lot more to me than most, because I am the first person in my family to graduate from college,” graduating senior and sport management major Alek Child said. “I think this will start a new precedent for future generations in my family to complete a college degree. The ETBU ring and what it represents is a big deal, and when people look at it, I will be able to use my ring to fellowship with them and share my journey with Christ. This ring will provide a great opportunity to have conversations with people out in the world.”
The ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of students during their time at ETBU and serves as a milestone marker for students leading up to commencement. As a token and gift of appreciation from the University to graduating seniors, the ETBU Class Ring symbolizes the University’s blessing over students as they commence from ETBU to pursue their vocational callings. During the Ring Blessing chapel, Director of Alumni Relations and Intercessory Prayer Ministry Coordinator Cari Johnson delivered a blessing over the graduating seniors.
“Upon your graduation this December, you will forever be a part of the Christ-centered legacy of East Texas Baptist University,” Johnson shared. “May the Lord grant you peace in His purposes, that whatever your hands find to do, you will do it with all your might for the glory of God. May you step into this next season with open hands, ready to receive all that God has for you, and eager to share His gifts with others. May God’s Word be a light to your feet and a lamp to your path. May His love in you light the way for others. Now to Him, who is able to do immeasurably more than we could ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work, to Him be the glory. In the church and in Christ Jesus, throughout all generations, forever and ever, amen.”