Kayleigh Hill of Whitehouse was recognized on Friday during East Texas Baptist University’s 75th annual Senior Girl Call-Out. Selected by a faculty and staff vote, the individual “called out” each year is distinguished for her exemplary Christian character, social consciousness, personal poise, academic achievement and spiritual vision.
“My love for ETBU runs deep,” Hill said. “God has blessed me with strong Christian role models that have offered advice and loved me well on the hardest days. It is such an honor to be chosen by the faculty and staff that have poured into me the past three years.”
Hill is a senior elementary education major and serves as President of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. She is on the Baptist Student Ministry leadership team, through which she helps plan events, teaches a bible study and serves in the Marshall community and around campus. She is a member of Student Foundation, is currently student teaching second grade at Sam Houston Elementary and co-leads a ministry called Kids Club, where students bring snacks and games and spend time with kids at a local apartment complex.
“ETBU was God sent from the moment I stepped onto campus,” she added. “I knew this was the place for me. Through my journey at ETBU, I have discovered what a true relationship with Christ looks like. Professors and staff have poured into me not only academically but spiritually as well. I have felt supported and cared for by all faculty but especially those in the education department. ETBU has given me so many opportunities to fall in love with serving and leading others to the joy I have found in Christ. I have received a quality education, made some amazing friends, and have been equipped to live a life dedicated to the Lord, wherever that may lead.”
Not only is she active on campus and in the Marshall community, but Hill has also served at First Baptist Longview, where she was a youth ministry intern, and she is currently serving the youth at New Beginnings in Gilmer.
“Kayleigh is someone who never sits still; she has service in her DNA,” Assistant Professor of Education and Thrive Coordinator Dana Blackaby said. “She will serve in any compacity working in a church or with kids with special needs. She models service leadership in everything she does.”
Twenty young women participated in the event alongside their “little sisters,” underclassmen chosen by the seniors. During the ceremony, each senior girl passed onto her little sister the symbols of the ideals and traditions of the University — the grace of the myrtle, the strength of the oak and the ever verdant life of the pine.
“We are very proud of these senior women and it is such a joy to honor them at this special event,” ETBU Director of Student Activities Laura Coursey said. “While each student brings their own unique gifts, we recognize that this group of ladies together has left a special impact on the University, and it is exciting to see them pass the tradition along to their little sisters. Senior Girl Call-Out is the longest-standing tradition at ETBU, and I am honored to be a part of it. This event looks at the Christian character, social consciousness, personal poise, academic achievement, and spiritual vision of each lady and encourages all of our guests to reflect and look within themselves and how the Lord has used them, as well.”
This year’s ceremony was special, as it marked the 75th anniversary of this time-honored tradition at East Texas Baptist College and East Texas Baptist University. To commemorate the occasion, the 17th Senior Girl Call-Out recipient in 1964, Mrs. Janet Palmer was in attendance, along with over 10 past recipients.
“I thought the ceremony was great,” Palmer said. “It was different but very rewarding to be here and [the girls] were very pretty.”