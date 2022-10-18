ETBU freshman Phoebe Dunham has been named the American Southwest Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after winning the ETBU Invitational this past weekend. It’s the first ASC Runner of the Week award for the program since 2016 when Shelby Spencer earned the honor twice. Dunham is the fourth female in program history to win the award. She ran a 24:44.2 in the 6K race, topping 40 runners at the ETVU event. She averaged a 5:37 mile and was 20 seconds faster than the runner-up. ETBU will next run in the ASC championships in Marshall on Oct. 29.