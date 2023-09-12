Small-school football in East Texas has gotten off to a strong start in the 2023 season.
Timpson, Malakoff, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Troup, Lovelady, Grace Community, Garrison, New Diana, Tenaha, Overton, Palestine Westwood, Alba-Golden and Union Grove are all among the undefeated teams in Class 3A and below. Daingerfield, Beckville, West Rusk, Jefferson and Hooks only have losses to the likes of Timpson, Malakoff and Winnsboro.
That means the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 is crowded and even has two ties near the top.
Timpson is still No. 1 with 14 of the first-place votes, and No. 2 Malakoff got the other first-place vote. Winnsboro moved up a spot to No. 3. Daingerfield and Mount Vernon are tied at No. 4, while Beckville and Troup are tied at No. 6.
New Diana and Tenaha both entered the rankings at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively.
The top seven of the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the rankings remained the same with Carthage, Chapel Hill, Longview, Pleasant Grove, Texas High, Lufkin and Kilgore all holding on to their spots. Carthage received 10 first-place votes. Chapel Hill got three first-place votes, and Longview had the other two first-place votes.
Brownsboro and Caddo Mills moved into the poll at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively.
Notable games this week are No. 6 Lufkin at No. 3 Longview, No. 5 Texas High at Tyler Legacy, Nacogdoches at No. 2 Chapel Hill, Marshall at No. 1 Carthage, Lindale at No. 10 Gilmer, No. 4 Daingerfield at No. 11 Center, No. 4 Mount Vernon at Sabine and No. 15 Tenaha at Arp.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record LW
1. Carthage (10) 219 3-0 1
2. Chapel Hill (3) 209 3-0 2
3. Longview (2) 193 2-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 173 3-0 4
5. Texas High 165 3-0 5
6. Lufkin 155 3-0 6
7. Kilgore 134 2-1 7
8. Tyler 118 3-0 9
9. Whitehouse 84 2-1 11
10. Gilmer 77 1-2 10
11. Center 74 2-1 8
12. Bullard 63 3-0 13
13. Van 54 2-1 15
14. Brownsboro 31 3-0 NR
15. Caddo Mills 16 2-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Sulphur Springs 8; Lindale 7; Mount Pleasant 7; Rusk 7; Marshall 3; Athens 1; Nacogdoches 1; Tyler Legacy 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Rusk; No. 14 Lindale.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Timpson (14) 224 3-0 1
2. Malakoff (1) 210 3-0 2
3. Winnsboro 192 3-0 4
T4. Daingerfield 164 2-1 3
T4. Mt. Vernon 164 3-0 5
T6. Beckville 134 2-1 6
T6. Troup 134 3-0 7
8. Lovelady 115 3-0 8
9. West Rusk 105 2-1 10
10. Grace 88 3-0 11
11. Garrison 64 3-0 13
12. Jefferson 52 2-1 12
13. Hooks 49 2-1 9
14. New Diana 30 3-0 NR
15. Tenaha 28 3-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Overton 17; Palestine Westwood 16; Alba-Golden 6; Harmony 6; Cooper 5; Atlanta 4; Sabine 2; Arp 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Harmony; No. 15 Carlisle.