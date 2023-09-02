HENDERSON — The Hallsville Bobcats used an early lead Friday to hand the Henderson Lions a 35-28 loss on their own homecoming night.
The Bobcats came into the game ready to bring the heat. Having the possession first, they methodically drove down the field until Ja'Cayden Bolden found a hole in the defense and brought the ball into the endzone for their first touchdown.
When Lions got the ball for the first time, they soon fumbled, which the Bobcats recovered.
Bobcat Quarterback Ethan Miller, not giving the Lions any quarter, found a huge pass to Boden in their first play for another touchdown. The first quarter ended with Hallsville being ahead 14-0.
In the second quarter, the Lions still couldn't get their offense going. They turned the ball over on downs at Hallsville's 11 yard line.
The Bobcats kept the Lions guessing, and made consistent progress towards the endzone. Bowden got a hand off for yards, then Derek Roberts got a pass, repeating twice to get to the 45 yard line. This possession saw many looks from Hallsville. Derek Roberts advanced the ball six yards, and Bowden got it again to the endzone after juking the defense and increasing the lead to 21-0.
Hallsville, as they had throughout the first half of the game, kicked the ball off short, and the Lions were able to get the ball to the 28 yard line at the beginning of their possession.
It took Henderson five plays to find the end zone for their first score, but they failed the extra point, making the score 21-6.
When Hallsville received the ball at the 38 yard line, their first play was an incomplete pass and their second attempted pass was intercepted. However, when the Lions got the ball, Hallsville's Kobe Gaut intercepted the ball, putting the ball back in the Bobcats' possession.
Hallsville's Miller tried to make a huge statement with the play, making a huge pass into the end zone, but the pass had seemed to be incomplete. However, the pass was controversially called a fumble, so the Lions had possession of the ball again.
The Lions had the ball at the 28 yard line with three minutes to go. Hallsville were doing a good job denying their advancement until one of the Bobcats got a personal foul, allowing the Lions to get a much needed first down. They used that second chance to get their offense going with three plays with huge gains.
Henderson's quarterback finished the drive off by running the ball himself, shrugging six attempted tackles and earning the Lions another touchdown, bringing the score to 21-13 with less than a minute left in the first half.
The second started with the Lions getting the ball again, but they fumbled it on their fifth play after Blanton Hale sacked the quarterback, allowing Willie Shider to recover it.
When Hallsville got the ball again, they had one strategy: Give the ball to Bolden. The junior got the ball for three plays in a row, making huge gains. Sawyer Dunagan finished what Bolden started when he received a huge pass and took it to the end zone again for another touchdown.
Henderson started their next possession on the 35 yard line, methodically finding their way down the field until, once again, they fumbled. This time, Major Allen was the one to recover it.
The Lions got pay back six plays into the Bobcat possession when Aden Butler intercepted in Henderson's own end zone after a huge attempted pass.
Once again, the Hallsville defense was holding the Lions behind their line of scrimmage, causing a 3 yard loss. After the third down, a Bobcat pushed a Lion after the play, resulting in a first down for the Lions, allowing them to restart their offense. Henderson used this opportunity to find huge passes and get another touchdown, and this time finishing it with a two-point conversion, putting the score at a competitive 28-20.
The Henderson defense kept the Bobcats from finding their revenge, causing a turn over on downs with 10 minutes left in the game.
When the Lions got the ball again, they used a double-pass strategy to find a huge pass, bringing the ball to the nine yard line, followed by a pair of short rushes to tie the game up, 28-28 with still more than eight minutes left in the game.
With the pressure mounting for the Bobcats, Bolden once again bolted around the defense on the first play of the possession, out running all of the Lions for a clutch touchdown, giving the Bobcats some breathing room.
In the lead, with the clock running down, the Bobcat defense held the Lions in their next possession. With two incomplete passes and a clutch tackle by Remington Talasek, Henderson turned the ball over.
The Bobcats started at their 29 yard line with six minutes left; they knew they would have to seal the deal with this possession, or risk an upset.
After slowly making progress to the 39 yard line, the Lions caused a 7-yard loss, putting them at third down with 18 yards to go. Miller decided to take things into his own hands, finding a lane through the Lions' defense for a 17-yard gain, putting the ball on the 22 yard line.
Finally, with less than two minutes left and at the 5-yard line, they forced Henderson to watch as the clock ran down on their hopes of pulling off an upset, finishing the game with the Lions defeatedly wandering off the field as the time ran out.
With this victory, Hallsville earns their first of the season and improved their season to an even 1-1 record. Their next match is at Sulphur Springs next Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m.