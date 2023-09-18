MAUD — Carson Wallace passed for two touchdowns, Gage Shirts rushed for a pair of scores and the Harleton Wildcats improved to 3-1 on the year with a 40-0 win over Maud at George Frost Field.
Wallace completed 9 of 20 passes for 170 yards. Cameron Johnson caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Peyton Jones added two catches for 58 yards and a score.
Shirts carried six times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and Draven Ring (9 carries, 80 yards) and Izayah Farris (4 carries, 31 yards) added rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Harleton will host Frankston this week.