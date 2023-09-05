HARLETON — Draven Ring rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns as Harleton overcame eight turnovers and a 13-point deficit to rally for a 43-38 win over Rivercrest at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.
Harleton (1-1) was without the services of their lead running back Gage Shirts, but Ring filled in admirably as did Tyler Lowe, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark while adding a touchdown on the ground himself.
Rivercrest made things interesting late in the game as they moved the ball to the Harleton 26 yard-line with two seconds left. The Rebels had one last ditch effort to steal the win on the game’s final play, but an incomplete pass ended the game.
Ring scored on runs of 10 and four yards, and Lowe had a 33-yard TD run to go along with a 71-yard kickoff return for a score.
Carson Wallace tossed TD passes of 75 yards to Cameron Johnson and 8 yards to Peyton Jones. Johnson finished with nine catches for 162 yards and the TD.
Harleton will host White Oak in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday.