HARLETON — One year after being held to a safety in a 12-2 loss to White Oak, the Harleton Wildcats left little doubt here Thursday with a 34-0 win over the Roughnecks in the KYKX Game of the Week at Wildcat Stadium.
Carson Wallace tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers, and the Wildcats added a pair of rushing scores on the way to improving to 2-1 on the young season.
White Oak drops to 0-3 with the loss.
Wallace completed 16 of 24 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cameron Johnson led the receiving corps with six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
A.J. Woods caught five passes for 25 yards and a TD. Tyler Lowe finished with two catches for 76 yards, Alijah Johnson two for 15 yards, Jayden Johnson one catch for a 33-yard TD and Peyton Jones one grab for 10 yards.
Jones also completed one pass and rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Draven Ring carried 13 times for 34 yards and a TD, Lowe four times for 14 yards, Izayah Farris two times for 31 yards, Wallace two times for 10 yards, Alijah Johnson twice for five yards and Cameron Johnson twice for four yards.
Harleton will visit Maud and White Oak will host Brook Hill next week.