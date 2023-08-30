JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs started the football season in the best way possible, with a shutout on home soil, defeating New Boston with ease last week.
In the first quarter, both teams were shaking off the pre-season rust, not getting much offense with their possessions. Both team’s defense held up for the first 14 minutes of the game.
After a quarter of stalemate, Kamran Williams broke through on the first play with less than a minute left. He found a way through the offense and rushed 58 yards to the first touch down of the night.
In the second quarter, New Boston still couldn’t find a way to get past the Bulldog line, and turned over the ball on downs. Williams once again, in the first play of the possession, took the ball on a 27 yard stroll through the defense over only two plays.
Having the ball at the eight yard line, the Bulldogs handed the ball over to Travis Harris, who took it to the end zone, putting them up 14-0 with ten minutes left in the second quarter.
The New Boston Lions finally started to get some offense going with two long runs in a row, by Ashton Rowden and Dontae Thompson. However, tragically for the visiting Lions fans, they fumbled in the third play and Bulldog Chris Love recovered.
Love received a long pass fromTihmyus Taylor in the very next play, getting the ball to the 22 yard line. Williams rushed the ball to the seven yard line, then {span}Ja’kyrik Nard finished it with a touchdown rush, extending the lead to 21-0.
The Lions had two successful plays when they got the ball, with a long pass to Brayden Collins and handing the ball off to Thompson for a long run.
Jefferson’s Daniel Smith didn’t let them get away with that, as he intercepted a pass, giving Jefferson the ball.
The rest of the game continued in a similar manner to the story so far, with the Bulldog defense playing an almost perfect game and Williams playing his heart out with the help of the offensive squad.
In total, Williams carried the ball 18 times for 337 yards, getting 24 points from touchdowns. Ja’kyrik Nard found the end zone twice with 32 rushing yards. Tihmyus Taylor, despite not seeing the end zone, got 78 yards from passes.
Jefferson looks to use this momentum in their next battle at home against Timpson this Friday, starting at 7 p.m.