TYLER — Football season is officially here in East Texas. The Marshall Mavericks and Tyler Lions started the season with a three hour, five overtime slug fest at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Tyler Lions persevered and finally got the two-point conversion they needed to end the struggle and come out on top, 38-36.
The first half of the game belonged to the Lions.
Marshall got the offense first, but were unable to get anything started. With incomplete passes and stuffed hand-offs, the Lions got the ball at the 50 yard line for their first possession. They were able to get a clutch couple of hand-offs, culminating with No. 4 Jamichael Cooper breaking free and running the ball for a touchdown for Tyler.
The Mavericks had the ball at the end of the first quarter and going into the second. At fourth down with nine yards to go, they decided not to kick it, and passed incompletely to turn the ball over to Tyler.
Despite taking a penalty, backing up to the 48 yard line, the pass was made to Marquette Martin, who found the path to the end zone, putting the Lions up 14-0 when the half-time came.
After the break, the Mavericks found the fighting spirit and slowly pushed down the field. Collier Slone was finding his targets and moving the ball down the field. Despite starting at their 33 yard line, they were able to find their opening on a second down, with two yards to go, to get their first touch down of the night.
The Lions bounced back and found the end zone again in six plays of that possession, putting them up 21-7.
Marshall had the ball at the 33 yard line when the fourth quarter started. Mixing up hand-offs and passes, the Mavericks were able to keep the Lions guessing and break through for another touchdown, making the score 27-14 with nine minutes left in the quarter.
The Tyler defense held the Mavericks to four downs, but soon fumbled the ball, which Maverick No. 35 Kaiden Rodgers recovered.
With only 57 seconds left, the pressure was on to save the game. At fourth down with eight yards to the endzone, the Mavericks found the miracle touchdown to force overtime.
Both teams had 21 points at the start of overtime. Marshall got the first offense at the 25 yard line, and found the pass to put them ahead 28-21.
It took five plays, but the Lions found the endzone, too, tying the game once again at 28-28 and forcing the game into double overtime.
Tyler got the offense first in the second overtime, this time getting a touchdown in four plays. Instead of kicking a field goal, the Lions succeeded in a two-point conversion, putting Marshall's back against the wall.
The Mavericks, rising to the challenge, got the touch down with a run through the middle, but they couldn't kick it. They were forced to try to match the two-point conversion. Despite the Tyler High band playing its loudest, the Mavericks found the two point conversion, forcing the game into triple overtime.
Both teams were giving it their all. Despite being only three yards away from the game being over, both teams fell short twice. However, finally, on the third try, Tyler quarterback Caden Granberry got the game ending pass to Ashton Arriage, finally putting an end to the dramatic night.
Marshall has the chance to bounce back next Friday at home, when they face one of their most bitter rivals, the Longview Lobos.