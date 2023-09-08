HENDERSON - After jumping out to a quick 13-0 lead, Henderson saw Class 5A Marshall take advantage of three Lion turnovers to claim a weather-shortened 35-20 decision here Friday night at Lion Stadium.
The first lightning delay came with 11:56 left in the game at 9:45 p.m. and the game was restarted 50 minutes later. After four plays, the game was halted again and the two coaches agreed to call it a final.
Henderson, now 1-2, will travel to Whitehouse, another Class 5A school, next week to finish out its non-district schedule.
On the Lions’ first possession of the game, quarterback Jordan Smiley broke for 21 yards, and seven plays later he found Dashawn Jackson wide open at the Maverick 20 and the fleet senior outraced three Marshall defenders to the end zone. The try for two failed, but the hosts had a quick 6-0 lead with 7:05 left in the first period.
Josh McAlister sacked Mav QB Collier Stone for a three-yard loss on Marshall’s next possession to force a punt, and the Lions took over at their own 33 after a punt.
Six plays later, sophomore Jesstin (Meaty) Starling burst through a hole at right tackle, made a couple of quick moves and sped into end zone. Jared Jimenez added the PAT and the Lions led 13-0 with 1:02 remaining in the initial quarter.
Starling led all rushers with 105 yards on 13 carries, both season highs.
Marshall came back with a 70-yard, five-play drive that ended with 22-yard pass from Collier to Sawyer Whaley to narrow the lead to 13-7.
The Lions coughed up their first turnover five plays after the kickoff when a six-yard Smiley completion to Ja’Braden King was recovered at the Maverick 35-yard line.
After the two teams swapped possessions, they swapped turnovers via fumble. With Marshall facing a first down at the Lion 25, Marshall sophomore running back Landen Jones coughed up the football and Lion defender Trevor Kind plucked it out of midair and galloped 77 yards for what would turn out to be Henderson’s final TD. Jimenez’s PAT enabled the Lions to take a 20-14 lead with 2:21 left in the half.
An onside kick failed and the Mavs took over at their own 49. Nine plays later, Alton Henderson scored from the nine, and the PAT allowed Marshall to regain the lead at 21-20 with 19 seconds on the clock.
Marshall would score twice more in the third quarter on runs of five and four yards to seal the weather-shortened contest.
Smiley completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 124 yards, a touchdown and an interception when the ball bounced off the receiver’s hands.