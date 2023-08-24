MARSHALL — The Lady Mavericks hosted a dual match against Henderson and Jefferson on Tuesday, dominating the Lady Dawgs 3-0 and losing a rough series against Henderson, 3-1.
The first match of the dual match night was Jefferson versus Marshall. The Lady Mavericks came into the night with high spirits, and with those high spirits got a lead quickly over the Lady Dawgs. Marshall took that early lead only grew, as the Mavericks did not let up, securing the 25-11 victory.
In almost identical performances, the Mavs and the Dawgs put on a very similar set to the first, ending with an identical, 25-11 result.
As frustration mounted for Jefferson, their enhanced focus lead to them getting an early lead, which they kept for quite some time. However, the Mavericks fought their way back in contention, and the match quickly turned into a dog fight, being neck-and-neck closer to the 25 point. The Mavericks cinched the sweep by getting a kill right on the border of the court, which the Dawgs mistakenly believed would be out of bounds, but was ruled as a kill, completing Marshall’s sweep.
Alyssa Helton and Presley Doyle lead the offense, getting seven kills each. Helton achieved five aces. Claire Abney enabled her team mates with 10 assists, getting five aces and four kills herself.
The second series of the night was Jefferson versus Henderson. The Henderson Lions served the Lady Dawgs a second sweep, doing it in a more dominant fashion than Marshall.
In the third series of the night, the two sweeping teams, Marshall and Henderson, faced off against each other.
The Lady Mavs and the Lady Lions came into the first set with passion. With both teams in high spirit after sweeping the Lady Dawgs, they were neck-and neck until the end. However, after both teams had exceeded 25 points, the Lions clutched the 27-25 victory.
After the second match, with the leadership of the head coach, Christina Miller, the Mavericks were determined to right their wrongs. When they established a lead, they didn’t let it go and dominated the Lions, getting a 25-14 victory.
In the third set, both teams were finding their offense. However, the Lions made the proper adjustments and found a comfortable 25-17 victory, putting them one victory away from an improved season record.
The fourth set, the Henderson Lions made a statement. They played better than ever, giving the Marshall Lady Mavs no hope and securing their most dominant score of the night at 25-8.
Abney was the leading scorer for the Mavericks, getting nine kills and 10 assists. Alaila Allen wasn’t far behind, with six kills to her name. Helton and and Doyle rounded out the top four with four kills each.
With the results of this dual match, Marshall’s record is now 8-7. They achieved their winning streak and lost it in the same night. Their next chance to bounce back comes in a tournament hosted at home, their first match is against Kilgore on Thursday at 1 p.m.