MARSHALL — Claire Abney filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, seven digs and eight kills, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks earned a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Mount Pleasant in District 15-5A action.
Alyssa Helton added nine kills, eight digs and three blocks for Marshall. Ava Burke finished with three digs, Hannah Carlile two blocks, Makayla Jones four digs, four kills and three blocks, Presley Doyle two kills, Alaila Allen two kills and four blocks, Sarah Jane Palmer three digs, Ahjia James 13 assists and four digs, Terria Wilson three kills and eight blocks and Danika Cantu eight digs.
Hallsville 3, Tyler 0
TYLER — Teagan Hill hammered home 16 kills, Kaycin Farrell added 13 kill shots and the No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats picked up a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win over Tyler High on Tuesday.
Farrell added six digs, and Hill had nine digs and a couple of blocks for the Ladycats. Olivia Vineyard had two digs, Savanah Sutton seven digs, Miller Goswick five kills, Lauren Pyle two aces, six kills, seven digs and 34 assists, Bella Anguiano two digs, Andi Davis two aces, Presley Johnson three digs, Leah Conley five kills and three digs and Macie Nelson eight digs.
Arp 3, Elysian Fields 1
ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers picked up a 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday in District 16-3A action.
Myah Silliman had six kills, Alison O’Brien and Madison Owens four apiece and Kirsten Commander and Kaleigh Merrit three each in the loss for Elysian Fields. Taylor Youngblood led with 15 digs, and Kayle Commander added four. Owens finished with four aces. silliman had seven assists, O’Brien five and Merrit three.
Jefferson 3, Waskom 1
WASKOM — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 3-1 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
Jada Spencer had six digs in the loss for Waskom. Payton Myers finished with three digs, four kills and seven assists, Taniya Hamilton 10 digs, two aces and seven kills, Anna Grace four digs, four aces and six assists, Jaynia Miles five digs, five aces, seven kills and four blocks, Vianney Abeja six aces and Macie Moody one block.