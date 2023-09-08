Marshall High School’s varsity and JV 2 teams saw tournament success this past weekend. JV 2 placed third in the gold bracket in Henderson. Varsity finished as champions of the silver bracket in Whitehouse, defeating Sabine, Gilmer and Bullard. Senior Claire Abney was selected to the all-tournament team.
High School Volleyball: Marshall teams see success at weekend tournaments
