Marshall hosted a two-day tournament on Thursday, facing New Diana, Garrison and Franklin. They swept the day, beating all three teams to move onto the Golden Bracket. They resume play on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at their home gym.
PHOTOS: Marshall hosts two-day volleyball tournament
Tags
rholcomb
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Thrifty Boutique thrift store opens in Marshall
- Harrison County Appraisal District hires Flowers as chief appraiser
- U.S. 80 between Hallsville, Gregg County to be resurfaced
- Police Reports: Aug. 24, 2023
- Marshall ISD adds vaping rules to code of conduct
- Horoscope for Friday, August 25, 2023
- 6 Tips for Traveling with Your Furry Friend
- Police Reports: Aug. 25, 2023
- Fixing Marshall: City’s animal shelter achieves 94% save rate, low kill status in two years
- Museum board honors Becky Palmer with retirement reception
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.