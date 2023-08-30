Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in Harrison Magazine.
Reading about the historic Marshall-Longview game in our archives means finding a lot of little gems. The first recorded game, as far as anyone can tell, took place in 1909, and it quickly morphed into something for the history books even as Marshall dipped down in enrollment and the realignment brackets.
Y.A. Tittle, who played for Marshall from 1941 to 1943 and would later find success in the NFL, recalled for us in the Oct. 17, 2008 paper that the Marshall-Longview game was a big one.
“That rivalry was always strong and tough because we always had a lot of kids in high school that said that was the game of the year. Longview was a powerhouse in East Texas football at that time and they were always our next to last game of the year (Tyler was the last). But we never even came close to beating Longview until my senior year.
Tittle credited Coach Odus Mitchell, who came to Marshall in 1941 and built up the program, as the reason for that change his senior year.
“We had a string of great players like Byron Gillory and Billy Dinkle, who were all-state and Coach Mitchell had a great ability to recognize talent and put it in the right position (to succeed). He was almost like a kid himself. He brought a lot of enthusiasm to Marshall.”
Tittle also discussed the one thing that stuck out in his mind about that game his senior year.
“I remember I suffered the worst injury I ever had,” he told the News Messenger. “I hurt my left knee badly when Longview’s left tackle Grigg, who weighed about 280 pounds (Grigg was the heaviest player on Longview’s team, weighing in at 253 pounds according to a report in the Nov. 18, 1943 issue of the Marshall News Messenger), rolled over on my knee. It bent my knee up. It crippled me considerably. I had a splint on after that. It was the only one (injury) that ever kept me out of a game.”
David Weaver, in a Nov. 7, 1997 story titled “Memory of ‘The Streak’ stirs Maverick-Lobo rivalry,” spoke to former coach Charlie Flowers about one of Marshall’s particularly good runs.
“Everything was coming up roses for Charlie Flowers on Thanksgiving Day, 1951. As head coach of the Marshall Mavericks, he was overseeing a 14-7 victory against the rival Longview Lobos at old Maverick Stadium on West Houston Street in Marshall and was the envy of every Marshall fan among the 6,000 in attendance that afternoon.
“Then it hit him, literally. Flowers, now retired from coaching but still active as an insurance executive with his own agency in Marshall, remembers vividly what took place that Thanksgiving as the final seconds were winding down in what was his finest hour of the 1951 season.
‘I was standing there on the sideline, calling the plays like I always do, and we were getting ready to win the ballgame,’ Flowers recalls. ‘I heard somebody come from behind me holler ‘Hey, Charlie,’ and I turned around to see who it was. The next thing I saw was some woman’s hand coming straight at my face. That woman slapped me right there on the sideline and then scooted across the field to the Longview side. I never saw her again.’”
In that same story, Flowers also recalled the rivalry bordered on pure hatred.
“People think it’s a big game today,” Flowers said. “But back then, it was a really big game. We knew going in that we had to beat Longview or we would be in trouble around here. There were times where I had to where (sp) a disguise to get out of the dressing room because there were Longview folks standing around outside, asking for me. I’m not joking about that, either.”
Somewhat more recently, the big game drew pranks from students on both sides. The police report in the Oct. 9, 1999 issue of the paper was simply headlined “Vandals steal Marshall, Longview city signs”:
“High school football rivalry between the Marshall Mavericks and the Longview Lobos made its mark on both towns this week, as vandals associated with both schools removed all the city limits signs for Marshall and at least five from Longview, from their moorings.
“Friday morning the Longview signs, at least one or two having been defaced by their liberators, showed up on the Marshall High SChool campus. Most of the Marshall signs are awaiting repatriation from the Longview High School campus, according to Lt. Ronnie Rogers of the Marshall Police Department, who worked at Marshall High School Friday morning and personally removed the Longview sign found fastened to the lamp post in front of the school.
Replacing the four missing hand-carved “Welcome to Marshall,” signs may be an expensive proposition. City Hall records show they cost $10,220 when they were made in 1991.”
Reporter David Weaver, in another 1999 article, probably described “The Rivalry” the best.
“No one truly knows what really started it all. Perhaps it was some wisecrack over a beverage, or perhaps it was some action taken by either side deemed unforgivable by the other. Or perhaps it should just be blamed on Mother Nature, for placing the two sides so close to one another geographically.
“Whatever the reason, and no matter when it began, the rivalry between Marshall High School and Longview High School on the football field stands as one of the longest and most bitterly fought in Texas high school football history. When you get right down to it, no one really cares how it started. The most important thing is winning it – every year.”