New Town Neighborhood Association Recognition and Appreciation Dinner has been postponed until a later date. The event "Coming Together for Our Community" scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 27 at Wiley College Ballroom will be rescheduled at a later date. In addition, the next regular meeting of the New Town Neighborhood Association to be held April 8 has been cancelled. The New Town Neighborhood Association Clean-up scheduled for April 18 is postponed.
Both the scheduled events in March and April for the Marshall Symphony have been cancelled including An Up Close and Personal Concert with Craig Shulman and Meet Your Orchestra. They will hopefully be rescheduled.
The First United Methodist Church of Marshall has cancelled all services until further notice. They will be worshipping together at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and their regular television ministry. This applies starting Sunday, March 15.
The following Memorial City Hall events have been cancelled or postponed: Celtics Angels Ireland on March 20 has been cancelled and is in the process of being refunded, Aquila Theater’s 1984 on March 28 is postponed and Elvis and Cher on April 3, has been postponed.
Family Fun Day scheduled for March 21 at the Marshall Library has been cancelled.
Cypress Valley Bible Church and Evangelical Presbyterian have cancelled all services.