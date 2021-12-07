Local radio station 92.3 The Depot is kicking off its first year of Shop with a Cop, a charitable program designed to help local children have a great Christmas and create positive interactions with law enforcement.
“We originally set a very modest goal of 15 kids owing to this being our first year,” Chip Arledge, the station’s Director of Commotion and Product Development, and morning show host said, “But thanks to the tremendous support of our clients, sponsors and listeners, the number has ballooned to five times that. Now I’m afraid we might not have enough cops to help the kids shop.”
Arledge said that around 70 children are scheduled to participate in the programs inaugural event this year, describing the community response as “overwhelming.”
“We have been doing Shop with a Cop in various markets since the late 1980s, and it’s been a huge success everywhere,” Arledge said.
Arledge explained that the program works by contacting high school counselors and local child service agencies to select a group of children, who will all meet in downtown Marshall on Dec. 18.
Breakfast pizza will be provided by Pazzeria by Pietro’s before the children ride in a motorcade to Walmart. Each child will then be paired with a law enforcement officer and given a $100 gift card to the store, where they’ll be able to select Christmas gifts for their families.
After shopping the gifts will be wrapped by volunteers and the children will once again ride in a motorcade to get lunch with officers at Whataburger before heading back to downtown Marshall.
Arledge said that both the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have provided their full support for the new program.
“Chief Carruth and Sheriff Fletcher were all in as soon as we brought it up,” Arledge said.
He added that because the program has grown so rapidly, the radio station is still looking for additional officers or agencies who would like to volunteer to participate. Businesses are also able to sponsor a child through 92.3 The Depot’s marketing department.
“It’s great to see such a relatively small community like Marshall has such a big heart,” Arledge said.