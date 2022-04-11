We are all going have something new to do on Friday afternoons in downtown Marshall this summer after 92.3 The Depot presents its first “Boogie on the Bricks,” a free event featuring a live performance by local country music artist Sarah Hobbs Friday, April 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the at the corner of Washington Avenue and Austin Street, and is the beginning of a series of event planned by the local radio station.
“Boogie on the Bricks” is the brainchild of Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge, general manager and morning show host for 92.3 The Depot.
“We operate under the philosophy of using our voice to help all of East Texas move forward both culturally and economically. And we believe Boogie on the Bricks helps accomplish both goals. I’ve found that an event like this gives the citizens and workers of a marketplace the chance to celebrate the end of the work week in an informal, fun and entertaining environment. Listening to great music while enjoying a drink or beverage of your choice is a great way to start the weekend and that’s what we intend to provide,” Arledge said.
Boogie on the Bricks will also serve as a fundraiser for area non-profit organizations who will profit from alcohol sales during the monthly event.
“We hope all adult citizens of Marshall and East Texas will feel welcome as we’ll present musical performances representing ALL genres’ of music,” Arledge said. “We’ll have rhythm and blues bands, Mariachi or Hispanic musicians, country bands, rock bands…we want to offer something for everyone to enjoy musically while they soak in the architecture, shopping, history and ambiance of our beautiful downtown Marshall district.”
Boogie on the Bricks is also looking for sponsors moving forward, according to Arledge.
“We’ve received fabulous help from Joseph at Pazzaria by Pietro’s as well as representatives from the City of Marshall, the Marshall Regional Arts Council and the Marshall Main Street Committee all of whom have deemed Boogie on the Bricks a worthwhile endeavor,” Arledge said, adding that,
“I’ve heard and read far too many people who say there isn’t anything fun to do in downtown Marshall. We’re trying to change that sentiment and mentality and hope this is another step toward marking Marshall and our downtown more of an entertainment destination.”