92-3 The Depot, local radio station, is looking to help Marshall and East Texas grow culturally and economically, with the presentation of its new Boogie on the Bricks 2.0.
Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge the radio station’s general manager and morning show host said that the business is excited to kick back off the monthly event, making it new and better than ever in 2023.
“We are thrilled to partner with renowned local guitarist Wes Jeans, who has shared the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy, BB King, ZZ Top and others and newcomer Mason McFarland to present this great event each Thursday to kickoff the Marshall Regional Arts Commission’s (MRAC) Third Saturday Arts Festival,” Arledge said.
Boogie on the Bricks 2.0 begins at 7pm at downtown Marshall’s Telegraph Park stage every second Thursday of the month.
“92-3 The Depot is dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Marshall so we founded this event in 2022 to encourage folks to come to our beautiful downtown to relax, socialize and enjoy some great music from some very talented performers at no charge,” Arledge said. “We’ve all heard someone say ‘there’s nothing to do here’ or ‘why didn’t I hear about this’. Well listen to 92-3 The Depot, pay attention to what is going on with MRAC, listen to what is going on around you and get up, get out and enjoy the many things coming our way in unprecedented fashion.”
Boogie on the Bricks is made possible on 92-3 The Depot in part by the Eastman Credit Union. The next event is slated for Thursday, April 14 at 7pm.