The Marshall Regional Arts Council is gearing up for its annual Juried Art Show competition and fundraiser, with art for the show officially on display at the Marshall Place Gallery.
The shows reception will be held July 22 at the gallery at 1300 E. Pinecrest Dr., from 4 to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public to attend.
Contestants were able to submit art in four categories this year for the competition according to event planner Patty Lovelace with the MRAC, one more than the competition has held previously.
Categories include one medium, mixed media, photography and 3D. A first through third place award will be awarded in each category by judges. Also during the event community members will be able to vote for their choice for the people’s choice award.
A silent auction featuring work from artists participating in the show will also be going on throughout the show to support the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Lovelace said that the show also doubles as the organizations yearly membership drive, with community members given the opportunity to sign up for the organization during the show.
“We are excited to invite everyone out for this years competition,” she said.
Community members who sign up for the organization and purchase a $25 membership to the during the show will also be entered into a raffle to select any piece of art at the show to take home.
The selected artist will receive $1,000 for their art work, with the winner taking home the piece that night.