The Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall has kicked off its annual summer art class program this week, beginning with a three-day art in nature course offered to local school children.
The programs are run both by the museum’s new Education Director Olivia Runnels and by the new museum Director Dinora Harris.
The first week of classes is focused on the natural art all around us, according to Runnels, who said that the program offers both artistic projects for children to try, along with education presentations and projects to teach students about the natural world.
On Thursday this week, students participating in the classes were visited by local Master Beekeeper Beth Derr, who taught the students all about bees and other pollinators, and the work they do every day.
“I think that this is the first time we have ever had a beekeeper here, so that is really amazing,” Runnels said.
Derr was assisted in her presentation by local art teacher Jodi Beavers, a longtime museum volunteer who worked with students to create a number of pollinator themed art projects throughout the week of classes.
Students first took the time to learn all about the role that bees, humming birds, bats and other pollinators play in the eco system, and the different types of food that we eat that wouldn’t be possible without their work.
“We are all learning something new here every day,” Beavers said.
Runnels said that summer art classes at the Michelson Museum of Art will run through July, and are currently booked fully.
Around 20 to 25 children are welcome to participate in each class, with students parents signing them up in advance on the museum’s website.
For the rest of the summer, classes will include themes like Leo Michelson, the museum’s namesake, nature and yoga, stop motion animation, sketching and even a class on East Texas birds.