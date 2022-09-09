The Michelson Museum of Art will welcome a new exhibit titled “Vigil” next week, with an opening reception for the show planned for Sept. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum.
Director Dinora Harris described the show as a collaboration between artist Isabelle Scurry Chapman and poet Jim Blackburn. The pair worked together through the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic to create a piece of art and matching work of poetry every day for a year.
“Isabelle Scurry Chapman and Jim Blackburn have been mixing art and poetry for almost two decades,” Harris said.
The pair called the project Virus Vigil, and a number of the pieces created through that year make up the show Vigil, to be displayed at the museum. The two have also worked together on self published book projects called Birds, A Collection of Verse & Vision; Hill Country Birds and Waters: Art and Poems; and Earth Church.
During the new show’s opening reception, Blackburn will be present through the event, giving a gallery talk starting at 6 p.m. that is free to the community to attend.
About the Artists
According to Harris, Chapman has been painting for over 25 years. Her work is primarily about nature and the connection of all living things and is in the style of visionary and folk art.
Much of her works are in a small scale format on hardback book covers, cigar boxes and wood panels. Her paintings have been shown in 25 solo exhibitions and in many juried and group exhibitions in the United States and in Mexico. She has won a number of awards, including a Mid America NEA Fellowship in Painting.
Harris said that Blackburn is an environmental lawyer and professor in the practice in environmental law in the civil and environmental engineering department at Rice University. At Rice, Blackburn is a faculty scholar at the Baker Institute and co-director of the Severe Storm Prevention, Education and Evacuation from Disaster (SSPEED) Center and teaches courses in sustainable design and environmental law.
He is currently CEO and chairman of BCarbon, a carbon credit certification non-profit entity that was included in two of six finalists in the Glasgow COP26 Climate Cup Challenge in the category of the net zero future. Among other awards, he was designated a Rice University distinguished alumni laureate in 2018, was awarded the International Crane Foundation Good Egg Award in 2015, the Barbara C. Jordan Community Advocate Award from Texas Southern University in 2007, and the Robert C. Eckhardt Lifetime Coastal Achievement Award in 1998 from the Texas General Land Office.
The show will remain on display at the museum located at 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall through Oct. 29.