The changing weather will not deter the East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson as they prepare to host their upcoming car show benefit on Saturday at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
Bear Creek Smokehouse is set to host the ETPA annual car show, set for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the smokehouse, come rain or shine.
“We had some worries about the weather, but the latest forecast puts us at ease,” the ETPA posted on social media Thursday. “Although there is still a chance of rain, it is likely to be in the evening.”
Advance registration online is still available for the car show participants, though it will close Friday. The no obligation registration is available at https://opnseo.com/car
Participants may also pay when they arrive the day of the event on Saturday.
“We were at Bear Creek Smokehouse today,” the ETPA said Thursday. “The pasture is dry, solid, and freshly mowed. we will also have our usual parking spaces in the parking lot.”
The early summer car show is open to everyone and every vehicle and registration is $25 the day of the event and $20 in advance. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Registration can be done by visiting https://opnseo.com/car or by calling 903-634-7665.
Registration includes lunch from Bear Creek Smokehouse and advance registrants will also receive a goody bag.
The car show will also have a 50/50 raffle benefiting the 501©3 non-profit East Texas Performing Arts organization of Jefferson.
Car clubs may park together at the car show and an awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/639893150192953/
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall.
The ETPA produces plays throughout the year in Jefferson and also hosts the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards weekend each fall, which brings prominent musicians from across the world to compete in Texas for a host of awards.