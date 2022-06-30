Bear Creek Smokehouse will be kicking off the holiday weekend in Marshall on Friday, planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a community party and fireworks display.
The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the business, located at 10857 Texas 154.
“When Bear Creek Smokehouse owners aren’t hard at work running their American-made BBQ brand, they are hosting the community at their 1,500 acre property. Families can join in the fun at the fireworks show, grab a bite to eat, listen to live music, participate in cornhole, kids can enjoy the bubble machine and more,” Laura Orrico, the businesses PR representative, said.
Fireworks will be on display after 9 p.m. on Friday, with live music, food and even a bubble machine available throughout the rest of the event.
Pepper Holt, a local musician, will be performing live for community members in attendance, who can also enjoy playing on the free corn hole boards, or even get a photo at a photobooth run by HealthCare Express.
Community members can also enjoy hayrides throughout the holiday celebration, during which families are encouraged to feed the animals on the property they meet along the way.
During the event Bear Creek will also have sausage dogs, turkey legs and pulled pork sandwiches for sale in the pit on the front lawn, along with ice cream, milkshakes and popsicles.
“Bring your lawn chairs and bring the whole family!” Orrico said.
The event is free to attend, with free parking on the property as well. Community members can learn more about the event, or keep up with Bear Creek Smokehouse through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse.