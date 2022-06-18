The popular C.O.M.’N Funk band came out to Marshall this weekend, opening up the second regular Third Saturday weekend event series by playing for the Boogie on the Bricks concert at Telegraph Park.
Boogie on the Bricks is the opening performance of the Third Saturday weekend, hosted and coordinated by radio station 92.3 The Depot along with the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
“We have been hearing a lot recently about this band, they seem to be one of the hottest in the area right now,” said Chip Arledge, with 92.3 The Depot, “And with this weekend also celebrating the Juneteenth holiday, we thought this would be the perfect time to invite (them) over for a performance.”
The band opened up at 5 p.m. at Telegraph Park, playing lively jazz, rhythm and blues music that got the crowd dancing in downtown Marshall.
The band is composed of Mike Mitchell, Oscar Jernegons, Carl Mitchell and Nate Thomas along with Juan Jackson as the band’s front man.
The group performed for the crowd through 6:30 p.m. before Rustenhaven played out the rest of the night, starting at 7 p.m. at the park.
Rustenhaven performed for the audience until 9 p.m., closing out the first day of the concert series planned for this weekend in Marshall.
“This event is all about offering free, live entertainments and arts exposure to the community here in Marshall,” Steven McFarland, event organization with the MRAC said.
Events will continue Saturday when community members can enjoy a concert by Jason Daniel Bailey back at Telegraph Park from at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then starting at 2 p.m. at the park, MRAC will host Illusions Karaoke, a free karaoke event where community members are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite musical artists.
Each performance will enter the participant into a drawing for the $100 cash prize, with performers who are dressed as musical artist earning 10 tickets per performance.
Karaoke will run until 6 p.m., after which the Rick Brown Band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m., performing Texas outlaw country and rock music for the crowd gathered there at the park.
Rustenhaven will then retake the stage on Saturday evening, starting at 8 p.m. at Legends night club, and running through midnight.
The event is sponsored not only by the Marshall Regional Arts Council and 92.3 The Depot, but is also brought to the community thanks to The City of Marshall, Black Coffee Records, and the Texas Commission on the Arts, as well as support from the News Messenger.