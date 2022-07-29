295488131_177185734721538_2286323997492412059_n.jpg

Jodi Morgan, owner of Café Mojo Beverage Bar, has partnered with the Friends of Marshall Animals to offer coffees, lemonades and other treats to community members who attend this weekend’s dog wash event hosted by the organization.

Morgan is a recent foster volunteer with the Friends of Marshall Animals and has been working for the last few months to not only get up to date on what it means to foster stray animals, but also to incorporate her business in a way that benefits the organization and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.