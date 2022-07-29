Jodi Morgan, owner of Café Mojo Beverage Bar, has partnered with the Friends of Marshall Animals to offer coffees, lemonades and other treats to community members who attend this weekend’s dog wash event hosted by the organization.
Morgan is a recent foster volunteer with the Friends of Marshall Animals and has been working for the last few months to not only get up to date on what it means to foster stray animals, but also to incorporate her business in a way that benefits the organization and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
“When I went in there (to the shelter) I was just blown away, it was so nice. And the people that were there, all of the volunteers are so passionate and friendly, I knew I wanted to help out,” Morgan said.
Her business will be on site at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the Friends of Marshall Animals’ planned dog washing event.
Community members can come by the shelter to get their pups washed for $20 or have their nails trimmed for $5, with funds benefitting the Friends of Marshall Animals.
Café Mojo will also be available in the parking lot, offering coffee, refreshing lemonades, and other tasty treats to community members present.
Each dog that comes through the event will also be able to receive a free pup cup, which Morgan said are always available for any dogs that come through her business in Elysian Fields.
“Any dog that comes up to the window gets a pup cup, that’s a given,” she said.
Morgan will also be donating $1 for every drink purchased during the event back to the shelter, as well as offering community members a place to make direct donations to the organization, something that she has been doing since she started to volunteer.
“I have my little tip bucket for donations, and we actually get people sometimes who are just driving by and want some coffee, and they end up dropping some change or a few bucks in the jar, so everything helps,” Morgan said.
Morgan is also collecting supplies to be donated to the FOMA during Saturday’s event, which she is collecting at her coffee shop in Elysian Fields.
“I’m a recent empty nester, my youngest son just graduated. Plus we used to have these two dogs for many many years but they both died just a few years ago,” Morgan said, “So getting involved with the Friends and helping out some pups who need loving until they go to their forever homes sounded like a great idea to me.”
She emphasized that the organization can always use more assistance, including volunteers who can assist in fostering animals.
Additionally though, she said that for those who may not have time to volunteer, being sure to spay and neuter all of your animals is a great way to support the cause.
“We have so many mommas (dogs) running around and having all of these puppies that no one can take care of, there isn’t anyone there, and it keeps coming,” Morgan said, “It’ll really break your heart.”