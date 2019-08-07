Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tri-County Community Action of Harrison County holds a story hour every first Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 505 E. Travis Ste. 108.
Marshall Optimist Club meets noon at Golden Corral.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the AA building at 101 Benita Drive.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 410 Alamo. A beginners class begins at 10 a.m. Call 903-926-6541.
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Marshall Beekeepers Club meets at 5:30 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Drive, Marshall.
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Martha’s Kitchen is open serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Citizens for Better Government meets 7 p.m. at the American Legion.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on U.S Highway 59 N. Call 903-923-0433.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Friday, Aug. 9
Anger management classes are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Friday at Tekoa Valley Counseling Agency, 202 S. Alamo, Suite A, focusing on aggression prevention, tension resolution and coping tactics. For information, call (800) 503-6027.
East Texas Writers’ Association meets at Casa Ole in Longview. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 dart tournament, 7:30 p.m., 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Art Talk from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Marshall Second Saturday come join the fun in Downtown Marshall every second Saturday for gifts, food, fun, and fellowship.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 8 a.m. at the location sent by e-mail or posted on maverickchaingang.org. Call 903-938-8166.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, Aug. 12
Trinity Al-Anon Group meets 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St.
Monday Night in Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the OS2. Bring your chair. Call 903-935-7340.
American Legion Riders meeting 7 p.m. at 1906 Bomar St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, #414, Longview, will meet at First Christian Church of Longview. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 903-758-3597.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall AA Group will meet at 12:15 and 6 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will hold the monthly community mobile food bank. Volunteers are needed as early as 7:30 a.m. due to the urgent need. Service time is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at Panola-Harrison Building.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
The American Legion Riders of Post 267 meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. For information contact Larren Beard at 903-407-5595 or Al Botello at 903-578-0295.
New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m.
Harrison County VFW Post 3969 and Ladies Auxiliary will meet 6:30 p.m. at 1904 Bomar St.
Harrison County Triad meets at 6 p.m. at the Police and Fire Complex. Call 1 (800) 880-4273.
Marshall Masonic Lodge will meet at 109 E. Rusk St. Eat at 6 p.m., meet at 7 p.m.
East Texas Wood Carvers Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Longview Museum of Fine Art, 215 E. Tyler St. in Longview. Please use back entrance on Bank St. Call 903-663-4712.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
Help for Veterans meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 502 E. Rusk St. Call 903-930-3787.
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church of Queen City beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Women’s Literacy Club of Marshall meets at 2 p.m. each second Wednesday at Summit United Methodist church near Walmart for a book review and refreshments. All women are welcome to attend.
American Legion Riders Post 267 Sons of the Legionair meeting at 7 p.m. at 1904 Bomar. For information, contact Richard Straight at 903-926-1987 or Michael Bogue at (214) 603-4626.
Marshall Optimist Club meets at noon at the Golden Corral for lunch and a meeting. Visitors welcome.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild monthly meeting is at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild’s monthly business meeting is 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 410 Alamo. Call 903-926-6541.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Harrison County Interagency Council meets at Applebees from noon to 1 p.m.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Jucy’s Hamburger on Victory Drive.
Friday, Aug. 16
Saturday, Aug. 17
Marshall Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St., will serve a free breakfast to veterans and first responders from 8:30-11 a.m. each third Saturday. Visitors are welcome and can purchase a breakfast plate for $5. Children’s plates are $2.50.
Texas Polio Survivors Association of East Texas meets at 10 a.m. at Longview Cancer Center, 1300 N. Fourth St. Call 903-934-9121.
The Lone Star Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (Confederate Air Force) meets at 10 a.m. at the CAF hanger located at the Harrison County Airport.
Third Saturday Trade Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Mall. Vendors needed. Call 903-938-0727.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 8 a.m. at the location sent by e-mail or posted on maverickchaingang.org. Call 903-938-8166.