Sunday, Aug. 18
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, Aug. 19
Volunteer chaplain’s group meets in the Kahn room at 10:30 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Marshall Regional Hospital Chaplains Association meets at 10:30 a.m. at the hospital. Call 903-927-6741.
The Humane Society of Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. at The Pet Place, 1901 Jefferson. Call 903-938-7297.
Marshall AA Group will meet at 12:15 and 6 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Trinity Al-Anon Group meets 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St.
Autism Moms of East Texas meets at 5:30 p.m. every third Monday at the Grange on Grangeway Rd. For more information, find the group on Facebook.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, #414, Longview, will meet at First Christian Church of Longview. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 903-758-3597.
Habitat for Humanity of the Marshall area meets at 6 p.m. at Mission Marshall located at the SW corner of Washington and Pinecrest.
The Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority will meet at 6 p.m.
Monday Night in Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the OS2. Bring your chair and refreshments. Call 903-935-7340.
Hallsville Lions Club meets at Culinary Arts Department at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at the Panola-Harrison Building.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
The Marshall Wiley College Alumni Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Hodge Center on the Wiley College campus.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans W.W. Heartsill Camp #2042 will meet. For more information, call Bill Elliott at 903-938-5730.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 410 Alamo. Call 903-926-6541.
Marshall Optimist Club meets at noon at the Golden Corral.
The Alzheimers and Dementia Support Group will meet at noon in the Cypress Place-Activity room, 100 West Douglas, in Jefferson. Call 903-665-3903.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Thursday, Aug. 22
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets at 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59N. Call 903-923-0433.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Martha’s Kitchen is serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday in All Saint’s Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7-9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Anger management classes are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Friday at Tekoa Valley Counseling Agency, 202 S. Alamo, Suite A, focusing on aggression prevention, tension resolution and coping tactics. For information, call (800) 503-6027.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Art Talk from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 dart tournament, 7:30 p.m., 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets at 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59N. Call 903-923-0433.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Art Talk from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7- 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, Aug. 26
Marshall AA Group will meet at 12:15 and 6 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Trinity Al-Anon Group meets 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, #414, Longview, will meet at First Christian Church, 720 N. 6th St., Longview. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 903-758-3597.
Monday Night in Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the OS2. Bring your chair and refreshments. Call 903-935-7340.
Mothers of Multiples in the Marshall Area or M.O.M.M.A. 6:30 p.m. in the Kahn Memorial Room of the Marshall hospital. Mothers of multiples of all ages are invited.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at Panola-Harrison Building.
The Quilt and Crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, meets at 1:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
American Legion Post 267 executive committee meeting at 6 p.m. at 1904 Bomar St.
Help for Veterans meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 502 E. Rusk St. Call 903-930-3787.
Marshall Public Library hosts family story time from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the AA building at 101 Benita Drive.
Marshall Optimist Club meets at noon at the Golden Corral for lunch and a meeting.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Thursday, Aug. 29
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Martha’s Kitchen is serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday in All Saint’s Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59N. Call 903-923-0433.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Friday, Aug. 30
Anger management classes are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Friday at Tekoa Valley Counseling Agency, 202 S. Alamo, Suite A, focusing on aggression prevention, tension resolution and coping tactics. For information, call (800) 503-6027.
Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 dart tournament, 7:30 p.m., 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Art Talk from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets at 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59N. Call 903-923-0433.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Art Talk from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7- 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.