Thursday, Aug. 1
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Lions Community Center dance featuring a country and western band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No alcohol and smoke free.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on U.S Highway 59 N. Call 903-923-0433.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Martha’s Kitchen is open serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Jefferson Jam Session brings musicians together for a free and fun event at 6:30 p.m. at 205 Venue, 205 N. Walnut St. in Jefferson. Bring your instrument to join in ore listen to music.
Friday, Aug. 2
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Lions Community Center dance featuring a country and western band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No alcohol and smoke free.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on U.S Highway 59 N. Call 903-923-0433.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Martha’s Kitchen is open serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Saturday, Aug. 3
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 8 a.m. at the location sent by e-mail or posted on maverickchaingang.org. Call 903-938-8166.
Gold Wing Riders Association meets 9 a.m. at the Longview Best Western off I-20 on Estes Parkway. Call 903-938-9679.
The Jefferson VFW will hold a fish fry beginning at 11 a.m. at 1399 U.S. 59 S. in Jefferson. A donation of $10 for fish, french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, desserts and a drink. Proceeds go to VFW.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Drug problem? We can help. Narcotics Anonymous Peaceful Solutions Group will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the AA building, 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-934-9733.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, Aug 5
Anger management classes are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Friday at Tekoa Valley Counseling Agency, 202 S. Alamo, Suite A, focusing on aggression prevention, tension resolution and coping tactics. For information, call 800-503-6027.
Gingko Leaf Gallery will host a gallery group at 6 p.m. the first Friday of each month for writers/readers to share the written word. No critiquing, just encouragement. Call 903-471-5225 for information. Located at 212 N. Washington Ave.
Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 dart tournament, 7:30 p.m., 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38 A.F. & A.M. meeting at 7:30 p.m. Practice Monday and Thursday each week at 7 p.m.
Art Talk from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Caddo Kennel Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention and Visitors Bureau, 301 N. Washington.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at Panola-Harrison Building.
American Legion Post 267 and Auxiliary meeting 7 p.m. at 1904 Bomar St.
Longview Area Child Care Association meets at 7 p.m. at Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview. Call 903-938-3674.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
Help for Veterans meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 502 E. Rusk St. Call 903-930-3787.
The Quilt and Crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, meets at 1:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tri-County Community Action of Harrison County holds a story hour every first Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 505 E. Travis Ste. 108.
Marshall Optimist Club meets noon at Golden Corral.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the AA building at 101 Benita Drive.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 410 Alamo. A beginners class begins at 10 a.m. Call 903-926-6541.
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
The Marshall Beekeepers Club meets at 5:30 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Drive, Marshall.
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Martha’s Kitchen is open serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Citizens for Better Government meets 7 p.m. at the American Legion.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on U.S Highway 59 N. Call 903-923-0433.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Friday, Aug. 9
Anger management classes are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Friday at Tekoa Valley Counseling Agency, 202 S. Alamo, Suite A, focusing on aggression prevention, tension resolution and coping tactics. For information, call (800) 503-6027.
East Texas Writers’ Association meets at Casa Ole in Longview. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 dart tournament, 7:30 p.m., 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
Art Talk from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Marshall Second Saturday come join the fun in Downtown Marshall every second Saturday for gifts, food, fun, and fellowship.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 8 a.m. at the location sent by e-mail or posted on maverickchaingang.org. Call 903-938-8166.