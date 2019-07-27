Saturday, July 27
The Harrison County farmers market, Market on the Square, is open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through September at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Play dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hutchins Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Continental breakfast is served.
Heart and Hands Quilt Club meets at 10 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church on Hwy. 59N. Call 903-923-0433.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a weigh-in at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Longview. For information, call 903-295-3339.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 and 8 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Art Talk from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Visual Art Center, corner of Burleson and Lafayette Streets. Call 903-938-0146.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Woodlawn game night at the Woodlawn Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7- 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners and a 9-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, July 29
Marshall AA Group will meet at 12:15 and 6 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Trinity Al-Anon Group meets 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, #414, Longview, will meet at First Christian Church, 720 N. 6th St., Longview. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 903-758-3597.
Monday Night in Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the OS2. Bring your chair and refreshments. Call 903-935-7340.
Mothers of Multiples in the Marshall Area or M.O.M.M.A. 6:30 p.m. in the Kahn Memorial Room of the Marshall hospital. Mothers of multiples of all ages are invited.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at Panola-Harrison Building.
The Quilt and Crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, meets at 1:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
American Legion Post 267 executive committee meeting at 6 p.m. at 1904 Bomar St.
Help for Veterans meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 502 E. Rusk St. Call 903-930-3787.
Marshall Public Library hosts family story time from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
Wednesday, July 31
Marshall Optimist Club meets at noon at the Golden Corral for lunch and a meeting.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the AA building at 101 Benita Drive.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Marshall Downtown Rotary meets at noon at the Panola Harrison Electric Co-operative Building, East Houston Street and Alamo Boulevard. Lunch: $10.
Lions Community Center dance featuring a country and western band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No alcohol and smoke free.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Stork’s Nest Project, located at 709 West Grand Ave. will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Stork’s Nest provides a full educational program through sessions on topics of import and interest to pregnant women. It also offers an incentive program designed to increase the number of women who get early and regular prenatal care For information call Bettye Fisher at 903-935-9709.
Classic Country Senior Dance at the Lions Community Center, corner of Poplar and Louisiana St., from 7 — 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For Information call 903-452-7441.
Blues, jazz and R&B with Omar’s Band of Brothers at the OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Martha’s Kitchen is open serving a hot meal to anyone from 6 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St. Call 903-938-4246.
Jefferson Jam Session brings musicians together for a free and fun event at 6:30 p.m. at 205 Venue, 205 N. Walnut St. in Jefferson. Bring your instrument to join in or just come listen to live music.
Friday, Aug. 2
Saturday, Aug. 3
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 8 a.m. at the location sent by e-mail or posted on maverickchaingang.org. Call 903-938-8166.
Gold Wing Riders Association meets 9 a.m. at the Longview Best Western off I-20 on Estes Parkway. Call 903-938-9679.
The Jefferson VFW will hold a fish fry beginning at 11 a.m. at 1399 U.S. 59 S. in Jefferson. A donation of $10 for fish, french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, desserts and a drink. Proceeds go to VFW.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 101 Benita Drive, Marshall.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an 8-ball open pool tournament at 7:30 p.m.
Drug problem? We can help. Narcotics Anonymous Peaceful Solutions Group will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall.