Community members gathered at Enoch Stomp Winery this weekend to enjoy the company’s annual Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel event.
Misty Hamilton, the winery’s general manager, said that the event is an annual tradition for a number of wineries across the country, offering community members the chance to stomp on real grapes from their vineyard in an annual competition.
“People really love it, we have people coming back year after year,” Hamilton said, “They really get into competition mode.”
The prime event of the whole evening is the annual grape stomping competition, where community members can enter in pairs to see who can create the most juice from a 20 pounds of Lenoir grapes from the winery’s vineyard. Hamilton said that the winery has been hosting a grape stomping event every year since it was founded in 2004, and that the event has grown with the winery as it has expanded year after year.
During the event, the winery also now offers a wine making tour, where participants are able to go out into the vineyard, pick their grapes, and prepare their own bottles of wine from start to finish.
“It really is from the beginning to the end of the whole process, and it’s very educational. Plus everyone leaves here with a bottle of their very own wine,” Hamilton said.
Both restaurants on the property were also open throughout the day, though Hamilton said that reservations filled up fast for the popular event.
“It’s something everyone loves, and we love to have it all opened back up and having everyone come back out again to enjoy such a fun night with us,” she said.