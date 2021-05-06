Cinco de Mayo could not be ignored this year and members of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra celebrated the holiday in grand fiesta-style Wednesday night with their second concert of the week.
Leading up to the group’s annual Voices 2.0 concert on Saturday, a series of concerts is being held each night this week.
On Wednesday, guitarist Giovanni De Chiaro, Robert Cruz and Michele Gunn performed Mexican-American music in honor of Cinco de Mayo while audience members nibbled on delicious nachos for sell from Central Perks.
Tiffany Ammerman, with the orchestra, said that the organization decided to move all of their events outside to Telegraph Park this year to offer a venue that allowed the community to spread out more, keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It actually worked out really well, with the outdoor venue, it gives us more space,” Ammerman said.
On Thursday, the group will host a “Conversations with the Conductor” event, featuring conductor Kermit Poling, which will once again be hosted at Telegraph Park starting at 6 p.m.
Poling will be giving away prizes and talking to community members about the symphony, as well as asking trivia questions to those in attendance.
Ammerman said that on Friday community members are welcome to come out and enjoy rehearsals by the orchestra for the Voices: 2.0 concert.
The winners of a previous competition for spots performing with the orchestra will practice with the Marshall Symphony Band that evening, giving community members their first look at the competition winners.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday Cajun Tex will be out once again serving crawfish to community members for $12 for an adult plate and $6 for a child’s plate, with funds benefitting the symphony. At 7 p.m. rehearsals begin.
Ammerman said that around 30 people auditioned for the competition earlier this year, with nine finalists selected. Finalists included three winners from last year’s competition.
On Saturday the Voices: 2.0 will begin at 8 p.m. outside of the Harrison County Courthouse, with BBQ Express and Martha’s Kitchen on site offering food, and Central Perks offering spirits.
This is the only event throughout the week that is not free to attend, with general admission tickets on sale before the event for $25. Ammerman said that table spots are also still available for interested community members, with a 10 person table available for $1,000 and a six person table available for $500.
Community members interested in purchasing a table should contact LeAnne Beavers at (903) 926-1030 as soon as possible. General admission tickets are available through www.marshallsymphony.com, as well as at a number of local retail locations.
This years concert will feature a new arraignment of classic and contemporary country music, including titles by artists Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell and many more.
Poling himself created the new arraignment along with Peter Brennan, which will be performed for the first time publicly on Saturday.