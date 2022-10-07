The 40th annual FireAnt Festival, hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, is now open for the public.
The annual festival will take place all day Saturday in downtown Marshall, but community members can get in on the fun early this year with a carnival set up by SunShine Midway’s LLC.
The carnival was initially scheduled to kick off Thursday, but it got an early start running Wednesday through Friday on the east side of the Harrison County courthouse from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.
Along with the new carnival, community members can enjoy a full day of fun on Saturday during the annual festival, which starts at 8 a.m. with the 5K and Tour de FireAnt races, followed by the Kids K and Toddler Trot at 9:15 a.m.
At 10 a.m., community members can attend the annual FireAnt Festival parade, with the theme of 40 years of FireAnt.
The parade will start at the intersection of West Bowie Street and South Wellington Street, going down South Wellington Street to North Burleson, down North Washington Street to Austin Street, down to North Lafayette Street and ending at East Houston Street. Around 50 floats are expected to participate in this year’s parade.
Then at 1 p.m., the festival’s annual cupcake battle will commence, with winners announced at 2:30 p.m.
Participants will bring six cupcakes to Joe Pine Coffee Co. at 207 N. Washington in downtown Marshall, which will be judged on taste, texture, presentation and creativity. Extra points will also be awarded for cupcakes that match the festival’s theme “40 Years of FireAnt.”
The festival will conclude Saturday night will a headliner show at Memorial City Hall by Curtis Grimes, which will kick off at 7 p.m.
Due to the show’s location inside the historical venue, there will be an additional ticket cost to view the headliner show. Tickets are for sale now for $10, with sales also available at the door for $15 on the night of the show.
Local artist Pepper Holt will open the show at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Grimes taking the stage officially at 7 p.m. Both musicians are talented local country music stars, with ties to Marshall.