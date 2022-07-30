Children from all across the area gathered with their friends and family at the Marshall City Arena on Friday as the Friends of the Marshall Public Library hosted an end of summer party celebrating the end of the annual summer reading program.

During the event, the Marshall Fire Department came out to the city arena and used their fire hose to allow hundreds of children gathered at the event to run through the water.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.