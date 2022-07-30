Children from all across the area gathered with their friends and family at the Marshall City Arena on Friday as the Friends of the Marshall Public Library hosted an end of summer party celebrating the end of the annual summer reading program.
During the event, the Marshall Fire Department came out to the city arena and used their fire hose to allow hundreds of children gathered at the event to run through the water.
Children also had the chance to play in a bubble pit and play in a shark slip and slide, all completely free of charge.
Additionally during the event, families got the chance to adopt their own shells to take home, which came with their very own adoption certificate — including its brand new name.
Free bubble games were also available for children and their families to play with at the event.
The party continued at the Marshall Public Library as well, with free face painting available in the library’s Gold Room during the event. Children were also able to pick up a free book if they completed their summer reading challenge.
“Everything we do that’s extra, like this, its all thanks to the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, they underwrite everything,” said Library Director Anna Lane, “That’s thanks to the funds they raise through the regular book sales, all of those funds go back to support the library.”
The friends are planning another book sale from Aug. 12 through 20 at the library Gold Room during regular business hours.
