Girls Raised in Texas, or GRIT, an acoustic tour featuring some of Texas’s best female artists, will be together on Thursday, May 11 at Memorial City Hall for a one night only performance.
The show is planned for 7:30 p.m., with tickets currently available for the one night show at www.memorialcityhall.com as well as at the box office.
The GRIT acoustic tour combines the top Texas Country Female Artists, that you would normally have to travel miles to see over months of time, for a one night only experience.
GRIT features Texas Country Artists Sarah Hobbs, Jade Patek, Bri Bagwell and Adrian Johnston.
The show will feature music we all know and move, as well as the stories behind the songs you have heard on the radio, told with friends in an intimate acoustic setting.
More information on the upcoming show, as well as how to purchase tickets in advance can be found at www.facebook.com/events/memorial-city-hall-performance-center/grit-girls-raised-in-texas/503257118444615/.