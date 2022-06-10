The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual chamber banquet this week, honoring those in the community who have made a strong impact within the last year.
The banquet was held at the Marshall Convention Center and was catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse of Marshall.
During the banquet, five individual awards were given out: two awards for Shining Stars in Marshall, an Ambassador of the Year award, Ambassador Rising Star award and the Citizen of the Year award, all of which community members were nominated for and then chosen by the chamber for recognition.
An additional new award was given out this year, called the Ambassador MVP award, which was announced during this year’s banquet and shared by two chamber members this year.
2022 Award Winners
Citizen of the Year
Dr. Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University, was selected as this year’s citizen of the year award recipient.
Blackburn was honored on Thursday for his work not only at ETBU, but throughout the time he has lived and worked in Marshall since he first came to the city in 2015.
Chamber members honored Blackburn for his work this year partnering with Marshall ISD and other local institutions to help grow ETBU’s Neighborhood Renewal Initiative and expanding the university’s student servant leadership program to engage all ETBU undergraduate students in contributing one hour per week to volunteer community service.
ETBU volunteers have assisted in big city events, such as Wonderland of Lights preparation, but also volunteered to assist the Starr Family Home and other nonprofit and community groups and buildings across the city.
Blackburn was also recognized for his work as President of Community Advisory Council (CAC) and as Chairman of the Marshall Downtown Development Corporation. He is also a member of the Synergy Group, comprised of community leadership.
Blackburn also serves on a number of boards, including Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, the American Southwest Conference, the International Association of Baptist Colleges and Universities in Texas, and the Independent Universities in Texas.
Ambassador of the Year
This year’s ambassador of the year award recipient was Brooke Collier. Collier was selected for this year’s award due to her works as a “goodwill” ambassador with the chamber, welcoming new businesses and working to make special events a reality.
She was recognized for her skills in fundraising and forming lasting relationships with local businesses and the chamber, offering a friendly smile to everyone she meets and being known as the chamber member who never says no.
Collier is a Marshall ISD graduate and has not only been working with the chamber for many years, but also works as the Director of Oakwood Senior Living Facility in Marshall.
Ambassador Rising Star Award
This year’s ambassador rising star award was given to Mary Lynne O’Neal, a new chamber ambassador and employee of local radio station 92.3 The Depot.
O’Neal is a Marshall native who returned to her hometown recently after spending time living in Nashville. Since returning to the area, O’Neal has thrown herself wholeheartedly into servicing her community, joining the chamber of commerce and working a number of volunteer opportunities.
She was recognized not only for her work through the chamber, but also her dedication to public service through the promotion of local businesses through her work at the radio, as well as organization of local fundraisers and other projects to benefit the Marshall community.
Hats and Heroes Shining Star Awards
The first of two shining star awards given out at Thursday’s banquet went to honor Thomas Carlisle, City of Marshall Main Street Maintenance and Groundskeeper.
Carlisle was nominated for the award an astounding 10 individual times, with all community members nominating him for not only his hard work and dedication to his position, but also largely due to his demeanor.
One nominee wrote that every interaction with Carlisle is life changing, with his upbeat and welcoming personality shining through every single day, and him becoming not only a welcoming face in downtown Marshall, but also a staple to the community.
“He is the unsung HERO of our beloved downtown Marshall. We are blessed by his dedication and honored to nominate a person of such character, loyalty and unprecedented work ethic for this year’s ‘Hats & Heroes of Harrison County’ award,” one nominee wrote.
The second winner of this year’s rising star award was Tracy (Trey) Jackson, an employee of Marshall Hospice of East Texas and a chamber ambassador for many years.
Jackson was recognized for the wide range of volunteer work he has done and continues to do in the Marshall community, including spearheading a number of projects to benefit the residents of local nursing home facilities.
Additionally, Jackson has organized food drives, animal rescues, festivals in Marshall and much more, as well as volunteering his time to assist other organizations when they put on local events.
Ambassador MVP Award
This year’s inaugural presentation of the Ambassador MVP award was an honor shared between individual members, Sandy Futrell, and Raven Lenz of Blackbird Bathhouse.
Both members were recognized for their constant dedication to welcoming new businesses and being present at all chamber events and their active involvement in the community.