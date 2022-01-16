Members of the Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department took the time this weekend to surprise one of their own, Richard Crutchfield, with a party for his 45 years of dedicated service to the department.
Crutchfield has been working as a member of the department since 1977, according to friend and former volunteer firefighter Shannon O’Bryant, going above and beyond the call of duty to help the community he serves.
“Coming from a volunteer perspective, it really takes a lot of dedication,” O’Bryant said. “Its great to honor someone who has given so much to us.”
The event featured a number of speeches given in Crutchfields honor, from members of the fire department, local law enforcement, friends and relatives of Crutchfield.
Lt. Mason Beatty, who has been working with Crutchfield for about seven years in various capacities, said that he has been a beacon of knowledge for the department, offering assistance to anyone who needs it and always capable of being level headed.
“Even now, I know that with Richard, if I ever get overwhelmed on a scene, he is someone I can turn to and say, ‘What do we do next?’ and he can get it done,” Beatty said.
Lt. Gary Nash also spoke about Crutchfield to groups gathered at the event, recalling a number of stories from the time the two have spent serving together.
“He is one of the most active members of our department, like a lot of what this guy does goes unnoticed,” Nash said. “He’s traveling to other departments to help with maintenance work, he’s always willing to help.”
Crutchfield said that the event came as a huge surprise, but that he was honored to be celebrated for his volunteer work in the community.
“It just feels so good that people remember it,” Crutchfield said, “I always did this because I felt like I was supposed to, to go help others. I was called to it, so I just did it, because that’s what people do.”